Victims of Crime Compensation Office Continues Its Support of Surviving Relatives With Annual Trip to September 11th Memorial Ceremony

JERSEY CITY — The New Jersey Victims of Crime Compensation Office (VCCO) is transporting surviving family members of New Jersey’s September 11th victims to the memorial service held at the National September 11 Memorial today. Over 700 New Jerseyans died on September 11, 2001, and many of their surviving family members have found comfort in attending the annual memorial service, which includes the reading of the names of those who perished. In addition to providing over $10 million in financial support to surviving 9/11 family members, VCCO, now part of the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance (VIVA), has provided ferry rides for family members to attend the annual service since 2011.

Forty-five New Jersey family members have confirmed that they will join VCCO on the ferry from the Empty Sky Memorial in Jersey City to the National September 11 Memorial in New York City. The Red Cross will provide a breakfast and beverages for family members, and the New Jersey Department of Human Services will have grief counselors on site to accompany the families.

“Too many families faced indescribable grief due to the horrific events of September 11, 2001,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin “Providing them with support while we, as a nation, memorialize their lost loved ones is a duty we are honored to fulfill.”

“Supporting individuals and families in the aftermath of unthinkable tragedy is a responsibility the Victims of Crime Compensation Office does not take lightly,” said Patricia Teffenhart, Executive Director of the Division of Violence Intervention and Victim Assistance. “We understand that there is no time limit on healing. Now, more than two decades after the horrendous events of September 11, 2001, it remains an honor to work with our colleagues at the Red Cross, the New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Department of Human Services to help the surviving families of those lost that day participate in the annual memorial event.”

“Too many New Jerseyans’ lives were forever changed on September 11, 2001. Our Office assists individuals whose lives have been tragically altered as a result of victimization from violent crimes,” said Mary Ellen Bonsper, Director of the Victims of Crime Compensation Office. “Losing a loved one in such an unthinkable tragedy has a lifelong impact on the remaining family members, but our hope is that by facilitating their attendance at the annual memorial event, we can provide an opportunity for continued healing.”

VCCO was established by the Criminal Injury Compensation Act of 1971 to help victims recover from the effects of violent crimes by providing financial assistance to victims, their families, and victim service providers to help alleviate the economic and emotional burdens of victimization. Through a series of regulatory and statutory changes, VCCO has taken strategic steps to increase access to its support. VCCO is now housed within VIVA, which was established by Attorney General Platkin in September 2022 as part of his transformational approach to public safety, and codified into law in October 2023.

