Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,037 in the last 365 days.

TCEQ Chairman elected president of the Environmental Council of the States

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Jon Niermann was elected by fellow council members on Sept. 6 to serve as president of the Environmental Council of the States (ECOS).

ECOS is the national nonprofit, nonpartisan association of state and territorial environmental agency leaders. The purpose of ECOS is to improve the capability of state environmental agencies and their leaders to protect and improve human health and the environment of the United States of America.

“I’m honored to have been elected by my peers to serve as president of ECOS,” said Niermann. “ECOS provides a unique forum to engage with EPA and amplify shared state perspectives.  I look forward to continuing the great work of the council in my new leadership capacity.”

Niermann will serve a one-year term.

Visit www.ecos.org for more information regarding the Environmental Council of States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TCEQ Chairman elected president of the Environmental Council of the States

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more