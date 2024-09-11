TCEQ Chairman elected president of the Environmental Council of the States

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Jon Niermann was elected by fellow council members on Sept. 6 to serve as president of the Environmental Council of the States (ECOS).

ECOS is the national nonprofit, nonpartisan association of state and territorial environmental agency leaders. The purpose of ECOS is to improve the capability of state environmental agencies and their leaders to protect and improve human health and the environment of the United States of America.

“I’m honored to have been elected by my peers to serve as president of ECOS,” said Niermann. “ECOS provides a unique forum to engage with EPA and amplify shared state perspectives. I look forward to continuing the great work of the council in my new leadership capacity.”

Niermann will serve a one-year term.

Visit www.ecos.org for more information regarding the Environmental Council of States.