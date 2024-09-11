World Association for Vedic Studies 'WAVES' 2024 Conference

WAVES International Hindu University of America WAVES India

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WAVES 2024 Academic Conference, is the 16th International Conference of the World Association for Vedic Studies ( WAVES International ) and 28th India Conference of the Wider Association for Vedic Studies ( WAVES, India ), hosted by Hindu University of America (HUA), to be held at the HUA Campus, located at Pine Lake Retreat Center, on 21725 County Road, 33 Groveland, FL 34736, USA, from September 13-15, 2024. The theme of the Conference: Prevention, Management, and Resolution of Conflicts in Vedic Traditions.Conflicts at various levels have apparently become an inevitable aspect of human life and society. Recent developments in our community and larger society indicate that conflicts have become more prolonged as the current tools to address them have either failed or only provided partial results, leaving a lasting solution elusive. How can the Vedic traditions help us comprehend the complex nature of conflicts and empower us to seek enduring solutions? The upcoming ‘WAVES 2024’ conference will explore this significant question.WAVES aims to bring scholars, researchers, and practitioners together to discuss various aspects of Vedic studies, with a special focus on conflict resolution within Vedic traditions. Participants will engage in discussions, workshops, and presentations exploring the complexities and nuances of these traditions. Over a 100 scholars and participants have submitted their papers and proposals related to the conference theme. The conference will consist of keynote speeches, plenary lectures, panel discussions, and 27 academic sessions for the presentation of research papers, and will host nearly 200 attendees from all over the world. One of the major features of this year’s biennial conference is the participation of a considerable number of young authors, especially from the United States.Many honorable guests will grace the event; Dr. Tony Nader, Dr. Subhash Kak, Dr. Joydeep Bagchee, Dr. Vishwa Adluri, Dr. Makarand Paranjape, Shri Sree Aswath and many more. Their inspiring guidance will indeed enhance the academic quality of the conference.About the OrganizationsWorld Association for Vedic Studies (WAVES International) is a premier body of scholars specializing in the philosophy and lessons from the Vedas, the history, and the traditions of the Indic peoples. It is a multidisciplinary academic society for carrying out scholarly activities encompassing all that applies to traditions commonly called Vedic anywhere in the world. It has organized, till date, fifteen conferences in the USA, Trinidad, and India. This is the 16th International Conference of WAVES.Wider Association for Vedic Studies (WAVES, India) is a registered academic society under the Societies Act XXI of 1860 in New Delhi. The association maintains its. acronym 'WAVES' and is an affiliate of "The World Association for Vedic Studies, USA." Presently, WAVES has about 311 members registered as "Life Members" in India, with six chapters in different parts of India. It has organized 27 annual conferences in India and one in Nepal with several academic activities. This is the 28th India Conference of WAVES, which will be held jointly with WAVES International.Hindu University of America (HUA) is a one-of-a-kind institution devoted to deepening understanding of Hinduism amongst the Indian Diaspora world over. HUA provides accessible and affordable online education offering a wide array of programs, including community education, certificate programs, master’s degrees, and doctoral degrees in fields such as Hindu Studies, Sanskrit Studies, Conflict Resolution, and Ayurveda. Through its visionary mission, HUA seeks to promote dialogue across disciplines, cultures, and civilizations while facilitating self-discovery, conscious evolution, and harmony. With a commitment to academic excellence and freedom, HUA prepares students for service, leadership, and global engagement, setting the standard for the study of Hindu Dharma.For the most recent information and updates about the 'WAVES 2024' Conference, please visit the organizations' websites:- WAVES International: www.thewavesinternational.com - WAVES, India: www.waves-india.com - Hindu University of America: www.hua.edu

