California College of Ayurveda Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence in Ayurvedic Education and Healing

The CCA, the first and one of the most established Ayurvedic colleges in the United States, marked its 30th Anniversary with a vibrant graduation ceremony.

What we see today is the fruit of countless hours of dedication from faculty, staff, alumni, and students who believed in this vision.” — Dr. Marc Halpern

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California College of Ayurveda (CCA), the first and one of the most established Ayurvedic colleges in the United States, marked its 30th Anniversary with a vibrant celebration and graduation ceremony. The evening was filled with music, reflection, and a vision for the future of Ayurveda.The celebration began with the soulful sounds of the Kora, setting a tone of reverence and joy. The event was gracefully hosted by Dr. Andrea Deerheart, founder of The HeartWay, and Ankur Patel, Director of Outreach at Hindu University of America (HUA). The lamp-lighting ceremony was performed by Ila Patel, wife of the HUA Chairman of the Board, alongside Manju Kolli, President of the California Association of Ayurvedic Medicine (CAAM). An invocation was offered by Swami Adi from the Sivananda Yoga Farm, grounding the evening in sacred tradition.The program unfolded in three segments—Past, Present, and Future. In the Past segment, distinguished alumni Dr. Arlini Singh, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz, and Sandhiya Ramaswamy reflected on their journeys, followed by a heartfelt address from long-time faculty member Dr. Rammohan (Ram) Rao.Founder Dr. Marc Halpern shared a moving retrospective, walking the audience through images and stories from CCA’s remarkable 30-year history, before delivering his keynote address. He added “The journey of 30 years has been built on faith, perseverance, and a deep love for Ayurveda. What we see today is the fruit of countless hours of dedication from faculty, staff, alumni, and students who believed in this vision.”The Present segment highlighted the HUA–CCA merger, with insights from Dr. Jashwant Patel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of HUA, and Shri. Kalyan Viswanathan, President of HUA. Dr. Mahadevan Seetharaman, newly appointed Dean of CCA, delivered a forward-looking keynote on the college’s evolving initiatives, expansion of the AyBo product line and the vision for an AI based clinical platform for Ayurveda Research.Dr. Mahadevan said “For three decades, CCA has set the gold standard for Ayurvedic education in the United States. Today, we proudly stand as the #1 Ayurveda college in the nation, with a legacy rooted in tradition and a future driven by innovation and service.”The Graduation Ceremony honored students from five programs—Principles of Ayurvedic Medicine (PAM), Ayurvedic Health Counselor (AHC), Clinical Ayurvedic Specialist (CAS), Medical Ayurvedic Specialist (MAS), and the Herbal Apprenticeship Program. Graduate Brittney Still offered a moving reflection on her student journey. Graduates were then adorned with shawls before reciting the Dhanvantari Oath, marking their transition into the community of Ayurvedic practitioners.Special recognition was given to CCA’s dedicated faculty and staff, whose years of service have sustained the college’s mission. Dr. Brenda Krulikowski, Director of Herbalism, offered the closing remarks, acknowledging the many individuals who were a part of the evening and for all those a part of the Ayurvedic community.The evening concluded with a festive dinner catered by local vendors, showcasing Nevada County’s finest cuisine, and lively entertainment by Three Times Through, an award-winning Celtic band. With collective energy, nostalgia, and joy, the 30th Anniversary celebration honored CCA’s legacy while looking confidently toward the next 30 years of leadership, innovation, and service in Ayurvedic education and practice.For more information, please contact Tiffany Robinson at tiffany@ayurvedacollege.com or Ankur Patel, Hindu University of America, +1-818-470-4019, ankur.patel@hua.edu.

