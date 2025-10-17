Launch of GIST USA’s ‘Nutrition360' Program Across Indian Consulates in the United States on Ayurveda Day 2025

Introducing Nutirition-360 at Consulate General of India, Atlanta Launch at Consulate General of India, Atlanta Launch at Consulate General of India, New York

In a historic and coordinated celebration of Ayurveda Day 2025, 6 Indian Consulates jointly launched the Nutrition360 Program, a flagship initiative of GIST USA

Nutrition360 is not just a campaign; it is a movement to reawaken the global Indian diaspora’s connection to the timeless principles of Ayurveda... prevention, balance, and natural well-being.” — Dr. Yelloji-Rao Mirajkar, International Convener of GIST

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic and coordinated celebration of Ayurveda Day 2025, the Indian Consulates in New York, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago jointly launched the Nutrition360 Program, a flagship initiative of GIST USA (Global Indian Scientists & Technocrats Forum-USA).Each Consulate General hosted a local launch event led by the respective Consul General:Seattle (CG Prakash Gupta) – September 22, 2025San Francisco (CG K Srikar Reddy), Houston (CG D. C. Manjunath), and Atlanta (CG Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan) – September 23, 2025New York (CG Binaya Srikanta Pradhan) – September 27, 2025Chicago (CG Somnath Ghosh) – October 3, 2025With the message “Eat Food as Medicine Else Medicine Will Become Your Food,” the Nutrition360 campaign draws deeply from the roots of Ayurveda, while also integrating insights from modern science to promote long, healthy, and meaningful lives through food and lifestyle.Consulate General of India (CGI) New York Ambassador Binay S Pradhan in his opening remark said that like Yoga, āyurveda is set to become mainstream in American society and praised the ongoing efforts to popularize āyurveda and ancient Indian wisdom of healthy living. CGI Pradhan announced CGI NY partnership with GIST for Nutrition 360.Dr. Yelloji-Rao Mirajkar, International Convener of GIST, shared "Nutrition360 is not just a campaign; it is a movement to reawaken the global Indian diaspora’s connection to the timeless principles of Ayurveda. By launching this on Ayurveda Day, we are reaffirming our commitment to prevention, balance, and natural well-being.”According to Atlanta CG Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan "it's an honour to launch Nutrition 360 in Atlanta, an initiative dedicated to promoting holistic wellbeing and science-based dietary guidance. Nutrition 360 will empower individuals and families to make informed choices, offering resources and support for lifelong health and healthy eating habits. This initiative reflects our shared commitment to building a healthier community and fostering lasting wellness for all."Dr. Mahadevan Seetharaman, Dean, California College of Ayurveda and GIST USA Nutrition360 Core Team Member added: “Ayurveda taught us centuries ago that food, thought, and breath are medicine. Nutrition360 is our call to action — to engage communities across the U.S., correct dietary misconceptions, and inspire a culture of conscious nourishment.”Program Highlights:Focus on Adolescent Nutrition, Gut Health, and Preventive CareAwareness about Hidden Hunger, Early NCD Risk, and Lifestyle Disease PreventionWorkshops on the ‘Rainbow Diet,’ Healthy Food Combinations, Fasting, and DetoxSupport for Indian-origin youth, families, and seniors through evidence-based educationThe Nutrition360 campaign was originally inspired by India’s Aahara Kranti initiative and is being adapted for the U.S. landscape in collaboration with Ayurveda professionals, scientists, and community leaders.GIST USA is grateful to all the Consulate Generals for their leadership and invites organizations, schools, temples, and youth groups across the U.S. to host their own Nutrition360 awareness events.To become an affiliate, join the campaign or for more information, please visit: www.gistforum.org or https://nutrition-360.org/

