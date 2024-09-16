COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES HONORS SHERRY AND TOM BARRAT WITH 2025 MCINTOSH AWARD

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Tom and Sherry Barrat

Barrats Will Be Recognized at Community Foundation’s 12th Annual Founders Luncheon in February 2025

Tom and Sherry’s long-standing leadership and investment in our community has and will open doors to higher education for deserving high school students.” — Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair, Board of Directors, Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties , a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, announced today that Sherry and Tom Barrat of Singer Island are the recipients of the 2025 McIntosh Award. The prestigious award, which is named after Winsome and Michael McIntosh, who founded the Community Foundation in 1972, is presented annually to an individual or organization who has made significant contributions to the community. The Community Foundation will honor the Barrats at its 12th Annual Founders Luncheon at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2025.“Tom and Sherry’s long-standing leadership and investment in our community has and will open doors to higher education for deserving high school students,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Being that this year’s Founders Luncheon marks the 40th anniversary of the Community Foundation’s scholarship program, we are proud to celebrate the Barrats, who truly epitomize what it means to empower those who will shape our future.”The Barrats are long-time supporters of local nonprofit organizations, but their particular interest in scholarships began in more recent years thanks to the push of their grandchildren. Following the creation of a “Thanksgiving Fund” in 2015, through which the Barrats enabled each of their family members to donate $1,000 annually to the charity of their choice, two of their youngest grandchildren proposed to pool their contributions in order to give a larger scholarship to a local high school senior. In 2022, the couple formally set up the Barrat Scholarship Fund with the Community Foundation, focusing on local students majoring in computer science, artificial intelligence, or applied data science.“It was important to us to make a big difference in a few lives,” said Tom Barrat. “In our view, it’s even better when gifts are given from people in this community to people in this community.” Sherry Barrat, who served on the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors from 2014-2023, including three years as Chair, added: “We are honored to receive the McIntosh Award because it shines a light on the impact anyone can have on a student’s future through the powerful combination of the Community Foundation’s Scholarship Program and the generosity of our fellow donors.”“Tom and Sherry Barrat are true trailblazers who are making a real impact on the local level,” said Danita DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Each year at our Founder’s Luncheon, we highlight those who are making a meaningful difference and I can’t think of a more deserving pair. The Barrats embody the essence of investing in the community for the greater good. We look forward to celebrating their commitment to opening doors to higher education at the luncheon.”About the Founders LuncheonEstablished in 2014 as the Founder’s Award Luncheon, the Community Foundation’s signature annual event was launched as an opportunity to convene donors and nonprofit partners on important issues facing the region and to celebrate their collective impact. In addition to raising awareness, the Founders Luncheon showcases the important of philanthropy with a special award ceremony. The Founders Luncheon will be held at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts’ Cohen Pavilion in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For additional information, tickets and sponsorship information, please visit https://founders.yourcommunityfoundation.org About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

