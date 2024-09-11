Greg Gosnell, CEO of U.S. Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2, to Present at ICED Rural Conference on Sept. 11, 2024

GenH2 Greg Gosnell GenH2 CEO

ICED - Rural Innovation Conference Takes Place September 10-12 in Estevan, Saskatchewan; Celebrates How Smaller Communities are Embracing Technology

TITUSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenH2 , a leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions, announces that the company’s CEO Greg Gosnell will be a featured presenter at the Innovation Conference for Economic Development in Rural Areas (ICED) Conference on September 11, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. The event takes place September 10-12 in Estevan, Saskatchewan and celebrates how smaller communities are embracing technology.Gosnell will discuss how to meet the rising demand for hydrogen, how to supply energy in remote areas, in addition to addressing the hydrogen opportunity, including global projections, addressable market in North America by use case (heavy duty trucking, mass transit, rail, marine, primary, and backup energy). He will also discuss:• The case for liquid hydrogen vs. gaseous hydrogen – density, safety, control• The basics of hydrogen liquefaction – various approaches, scalability, considerations• The need and economic impact of hydrogen loss during evaporation• Large scale projects – engineering, construction, operations and others“As the world moves towards a hydrogen future, global needs will go beyond large hydrogen hubs and require additional fueling stations. For example, a distributed hydrogen infrastructure solution designed as a ‘wheel and spoke,’ with small hubs surrounding a big hub, has potential to meet demand,” said Gosnell. “That’s why I’m thrilled to speak at the ICED Conference about how smaller communities can be part of the technology solution.”The Southeast Techhub in Estevan is hosting the conference to demonstrate how smaller communities are embracing technology, and how that is shaping these communities' future. The Southeast Techhub is a collaboration hub that inspires and nurtures the growth of innovative and technology-based companies in Southeast Saskatchewan. It provides new and emerging technology businesses with an environment that would support their start-up phase and increase their likelihood of success. For more information, please visit https://icedconference.ca/ and https://genh2hydrogen.com/ About Greg GosnellGreg Gosnell is the Chief Executive Officer of GenH2, a leading company in the hydrogen infrastructure space. An accomplished leader with extensive experience in senior leadership positions, Gosnell has a proven track record of designing and executing strategic initiatives to drive improvements and growth. Under his stewardship, GenH2 has achieved significant advances in development and commercialization of liquid hydrogen technologies, positioning the company as a key player in the transition to a clean energy future. Gosnell’s experience in advanced clean energy and technology further solidifies his capability to lead GenH2 in pioneering sustainable energy solutions. Gosnell is responsible for working with strategic partners and customers to ensure GenH2 can support their unique hydrogen production, liquefaction, storage, and dispensing requirements. His role is pivotal in building and maintaining relationships crucial for the success of GenH2’s projects. Gosnell also holds degrees in Geology and Mathematics from Colorado State University Pueblo.About GenH2GenH2 is a liquid hydrogen technology provider that offers safe, zero-loss liquefaction, storage, and transfer solutions for advanced clean energy. Headquartered in Titusville, Florida, the company focuses on mass-producing small-scale equipment to speed infrastructure buildout and increase hydrogen availability for everyday use. The GenH2 technology team includes former NASA researchers and developers with decades of experience researching, engineering, and building hydrogen solutions. Learn more about GenH2 at www.genh2hydrogen.com

