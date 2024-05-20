Maryland Tech Firm, Wave Welcome Achieves AWS Public Sector Partner Status through AWS Partner Acceleration Process
Wave Welcome embarks upon an expanded partnership with AWS to formulate and deliver innovative, cloud-based services to public sector partners across the U.S.
Our journey with AWS has been transformative. Working alongside the AWS Partner Acceleration Team allowed us to deeply integrate AWS technologies into our solutions.”OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wave Welcome, a leading provider of IT, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, is thrilled to announce its graduation from the prestigious AWS Partner Acceleration Process. This accomplishment officially bestows upon Wave Welcome the esteemed designation of an AWS Public Sector Partner.
— Janelle Wright, CEO
Over the last seven months, Wave Welcome has worked closely with dedicated representatives from the AWS Partner Acceleration Team. This collaboration has enabled Wave Welcome to rapidly advance through the program, achieving Select Tier status, and joining key AWS Public Sector Partner programs.
"Our journey with AWS has been transformative. Working alongside the AWS Partner Acceleration Team allowed us to deeply integrate AWS technologies into our solutions, ensuring we offer the most advanced and reliable services to our public sector clients," said Janelle Wright, President of Wave Welcome
As part of the program, Wave Welcome has also achieved technical differentiation by earning Cloud Practitioner and Solutions Architect certifications, demonstrating their expertise and commitment to leveraging AWS technologies.
The partnership with AWS enhances Wave Welcome’s ability to deliver cutting-edge cloud services, driving innovation and helping propel public sector organizations into a digital future. "Our goal is always to provide services that not only meet the current demands of our clients but also anticipate future needs in this rapidly evolving digital landscape," added Vennard Wright, President of Wave Welcome.
Wave Welcome looks forward to continuing its work of pushing clients forward into a digital future, in partnership with AWS, by providing top-tier cloud solutions that support the critical missions of public sector entities across the globe.
About Wave Welcome
Wave Welcome is a one-stop technology provider who partners with organizations to deliver digital transformation, IT modernization, cyber risk compliance, and strategic planning services for realizing increased efficiency through the practical application of data analytics, technology, automation, process improvement and people-centric solutions. These transformational strategies and solutions are based on successful engagements in multiple industry sectors and are designed to help organizations streamline, evolve, thrive, and achieve their enterprise level goals and objectives.
Wave Welcome is a Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council MBE, Prince George’s County (MD) MBE and County-Based Small Business, Maryland Small Business Reserve, Pennsylvania MBE, WSSC SLBE, and Federal Small Disadvantaged Business.
