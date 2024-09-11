California secures federal assistance to support response to the Airport Fire

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to Riverside County to assist with the costs of suppressing the Airport Fire.

The Airport Fire, which began Monday afternoon in Trabuco Canyon, has grown to 19,028 acres in unincorporated areas of Orange and Riverside counties, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people, and threatening more than 10,000 structures.