Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,390 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,038 in the last 365 days.

California secures federal assistance to support response to the Airport Fire

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to Riverside County to assist with the costs of suppressing the Airport Fire.

The Airport Fire, which began Monday afternoon in Trabuco Canyon, has grown to 19,028 acres in unincorporated areas of Orange and Riverside counties, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people, and threatening more than 10,000 structures.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California secures federal assistance to support response to the Airport Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more