Washington Teacher Shari Conditt Named Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year

Veteran Woodland High School teacher earns prestigious honor and $5,000 prize after nationwide search.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of Washington students have learned about America’s history, founding principles, and their rights and responsibilities as citizens in Shari Conditt’s classroom.Now, Conditt is being honored nationally for her exceptional work on behalf of America’s young people.The Bill of Rights Institute, a national nonprofit that works to advance civic and history education, announced today that Shari Conditt, a veteran teacher at Woodland High School in Woodland, Wash., has been named the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year for the 2024-2025 school year.The award, which was presented to Conditt by representatives from the Bill of Rights Institute and SmartPass at a surprise school assembly on September 10, comes with a $5,000 top prize.SmartPass, a leading provider of digital hall pass technology used by thousands of schools nationwide to increase student accountability and foster better outcomes, has joined the Bill of Rights Institute to help sponsor this year’s contest and awards.“Civics teachers play an essential role in equipping students to live the ideals of a free and just society,” said Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb. “Shari Conditt has dedicated her career to educating future generations of citizens and leaders, and to advocating for the importance of civic education. We are proud to honor her work, and the work of civics teachers across our nation.”Conditt, a highly respected teacher who has been in the classroom for 24 years, was selected after a nationwide search that encouraged educators, students, parents, and community members to submit outstanding civics teachers for consideration. All nominees submitted essays highlighting the importance of civic education, and finalists participated in video interviews.“I believe that it is my responsibility, and the responsibility of all civics educators, to create momentum so that young adults transition from classroom students to engaged members in a free and just society,” Conditt wrote in her application essay.The Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award will add to a long list of Conditt’s professional accomplishments. Conditt is a National Board Certified Teacher, a former Washington State History Teacher of the Year, and a previous recipient of the prestigious James Madison Fellowship.For more information on the Bill of Rights Institute National Civics Teacher of the Year Award, visit the Institute’s web site. The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. Learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources at www.mybri.org Supporting over 2,000 K–12 schools nationwide, SmartPass is a digital hall pass + student accountability solution that replaces traditional hall passes to foster better student outcomes. SmartPass empowers educators and students, minimizes classroom disruptions, maximizes instructional time, and makes student management easier and less stressful. Learn more at www.smartpass.app

