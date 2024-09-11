Fourth Annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report Demonstrates Cologix’s Dedication to Scaling Sustainably

The Cologix ESG Report 2023 highlights the company’s commitment to environmental initiatives, expanding community engagement and responsible business practices

DENVER, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cologix, a leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company in North America, today published its fourth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2023. The report showcases the progress made in FY2023 toward Cologix’s ESG goals and demonstrates the company’s dedication to sustainability, community engagement and responsible business practices.



"As a leader in data center colocation, we recognize the importance of prioritizing environmental stewardship and reducing the ecological footprint of our 40+ data center facilities across North America,” said Laura Ortman, CEO of Cologix. “In our fourth ESG report, we demonstrate how Cologix is embracing a sustainable growth strategy as we embark on our journey toward scaling sustainably. We’re not just making commitments for today; we’re shaping a future where success and sustainability intertwine, creating lasting value across our footprint.”

Key highlights from the Cologix ESG Report 2023 include:

Industry Recognition and Sustainability Certifications. In 2023, Cologix achieved EcoVadis’ Silver Medal for its sustainability efforts. Additionally, Cologix’s ASH1 facility was selected as a finalist for the 2023 DCD Global Awards based on the industry-leading technologies, impressive engineering, unique design and sustainable strategies deployed throughout the construction process. Further, more than 60% of Cologix’s eligible sites are Energy Star certified. Cologix is in the process of gaining Energy Star and LEED-sustainability certifications on additional facilities in 2024.



In 2023, Cologix achieved EcoVadis’ Silver Medal for its sustainability efforts. Additionally, Cologix’s ASH1 facility was selected as a based on the industry-leading technologies, impressive engineering, unique design and sustainable strategies deployed throughout the construction process. Further, more than 60% of Cologix’s eligible sites are Energy Star certified. Cologix is in the process of gaining Energy Star and LEED-sustainability certifications on additional facilities in 2024. Progress Toward Carbon Neutrality. Cologix uses 68% carbon-free energy across the company’s footprint for Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Cologix identified its key Scope 3 emission categories and started a process to quantify these by 2025 based upon GHG Protocol.



Cologix uses 68% carbon-free energy across the company’s footprint for Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Cologix identified its key Scope 3 emission categories and started a process to quantify these by 2025 based upon GHG Protocol. Investing in a More Sustainable Future. Cologix hired Shafaq Hedstrom as Chief Energy Strategy Officer to develop a comprehensive energy strategy using a diverse mix of energy resources across its facilities. Cologix invested $7M in 2023 ($32M since 2016) in ESG-related CapEx, completed 205 ESG-related CapEx projects since 2020 and continues to look for projects with ESG impact on the local, regional and national level.



Cologix to develop a comprehensive energy strategy using a diverse mix of energy resources across its facilities. Cologix invested $7M in 2023 ($32M since 2016) in ESG-related CapEx, completed 205 ESG-related CapEx projects since 2020 and continues to look for projects with ESG impact on the local, regional and national level. Continuing Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In addition to establishing a standalone DEI policy, continuing DEI training with a 100% completion rate among employees and achieving a 15% diversity hire rate, Cologix developed and launched its first Women in Leadership training program to expand the leadership capabilities of high-performing, high-potential female employees.

Download the full Cologix ESG Report 2023 to learn more about the company’s progress made in environment social and governance across its global footprint.

