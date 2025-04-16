ACT Group Enhances Support for Latin America with New Miami Office

MIAMI, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACT Group, the leading developer and provider of comprehensive and innovative environmental solutions for businesses globally, is enhancing its longstanding presence in Latin America with the opening of its Miami, Florida office. This strategic move will enable ACT to provide even greater support and localized expertise for businesses headquartered in the region, as well as global companies with operations there.

With existing offices in Amsterdam, London, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo, ACT’s operations in Latin America reflect its commitment to addressing evolving client needs locally and globally. As the pressure to decarbonize and navigate complex regulatory frameworks intensifies, ACT’s Miami office will serve as a regional hub, empowering organizations to bridge the gap between ambition and action with tailored, market-based solutions. These solutions include tools to measure carbon footprints, set climate targets, and reduce, mitigate, and disclose emissions efficiently.

“ACT has always been about more than just helping businesses achieve environmental goals—it’s about empowering them to decarbonize with clarity and confidence. Across Latin America, we’re seeing a growing commitment to net zero, and our role is to make that journey as accessible and impactful as possible,” said Ronald Rozgonyi, CEO of ACT Americas.

David Maarek to Lead Latin America Office

Pioneering this initiative is David Maarek, a 15-year veteran of ACT who played a pivotal role in the company’s early growth in Amsterdam and spearheaded the successful energy efficiency business in Paris, France. As Head of Latin America, David will oversee efforts to deepen ACT’s impact in the region, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of leadership.

“Latin American businesses are eager to contribute to a low-carbon economy but often face challenges in knowing where to begin,” said Maarek. “Our goal is to meet them where they are and provide the holistic tools and on-the-ground assistance needed to chart a path forward.”

His leadership reflects ACT’s strong corporate culture, which prioritizes client-centric dedication, a high standard of excellence, and open collaboration within teams and with partners.

Actionable Insights in Mexico’s Carbon and Energy Markets

To complement this expansion, ACT has launched a comprehensive whitepaper titled Navigating Mexico’s Carbon and Energy Markets: Practical Insights for Compliance and Voluntary Success. Created by ACT’s dedicated R&D team—who continuously track global regulatory and market developments—this resource offers businesses a roadmap to accelerate low-carbon goals while efficiently meeting regulatory obligations.

Inside, you’ll find:

A detailed overview of Mexico’s regulatory landscape, including Clean Energy Certificates (CELs) and carbon tax frameworks.

Practical insights into utilizing CELs and International Renewable Energy Certificates (IRECs) for voluntary sustainability goals.

Updates on the operational phase of Mexico’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) and its implications for businesses.

About ACT

ACT develops and provides comprehensive and innovative environmental solutions that empower businesses globally to act on and achieve their environmental goals efficiently and transparently. No matter how ambitious. Founded in 2009, thousands of customers worldwide rely on ACT’s extensive global environmental regulation, market, standard, and product expertise to deliver real results.

Providing solution discovery, optimized procurement strategies, environmental project development, and cutting-edge digital decarbonization services as well as physical environmental products, ACT simplifies and streamlines its customers’ journeys to net zero and empowers them through market expertise and digital simplicity.

