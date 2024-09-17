Allie Nava's New Novel is a Story of Resilience, Hope, and Transformation, Amidst Some of Humanity’s Worst Horrors

July and Everything After by Allie Nava

Maya’s journey from America to her birth country was meant to be a nostalgic visit. Instead, it became a fight for survival.

Compelling...riveting...a delicately woven tale of healing.” — —Midwest Book Review

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- July and Everything After is a story of resilience amid unspeakable oppression and dehumanization. On the eve of Maya's 22nd birthday, civil war breaks out in Sri Lanka. During what will become known as “Black July,” Maya is targeted and attacked in the organized massacres and pogroms against Tamil minorities, and she barely escapes the genocidal chaos.Haunted by the horrors she witnessed, Maya returns to the US and tries to rally a diverse group of allies to help expose the atrocities in her birth country, among them her Norwegian-American best friend, a magnanimous Catholic nun, and a gifted young man from her past.Bent on justice, Maya isn’t prepared for the unexpected twists and turns and confrontations with a nemesis that will test her resolve. As the war and humanitarian crisis in Sri Lanka intensify, so does Maya’s disillusionment, but contact with a mysterious mentor whose wisdom she once ignored holds the key to her future.Fans of Paolo Coelho, Vaddey Ratner, and Khaled Hosseini will be captivated by July and Everything After, a modern tale of resilience and transformation against extraordinary odds, genocide, and war.July and Everything After is a powerful story of survival and healing. Allie Nava 's impactful novel details an overlooked dark period in human history, and exemplifies how storytelling keeps history alive. Conveyed through eloquent prose, the messages of hope, resilience, and transformation marks Allie Nava's debut as a standout in contemporary fiction.July and Everything After has received advanced rave reviews from Midwest Book Review, Doctors Without Borders, and popular Bookstagrammers.“Compelling... Allie Nava’s words shine... July and Everything After creates a riveting story of survival and growth made all the more powerful for its roots in the real world. It embraces the rationale and motivations behind immigrant choices and experiences, unfolds the process of assimilation on many different levels, and reveals issues of citizenship and adaptation.Its special blend of emotional-driven experience embraces how people become ‘stuck’ in sadness and frustration—and how Maya digests, comes to understand, and avoids similar traps in her own evolutionary process will give readers and book club discussion groups much food for thought.Libraries and readers seeking a story of immigrant experience, a dovetailing of American and Sri Lankan experience, and most of all, a delicately woven tale of healing will welcome July and Everything After for its hard-hitting inspections of one young woman’s life before, during, and after a cataclysmic event that changed her life trajectory.”—Midwest Book Review"This universal story explores the horrors of state-sponsored mob violence that targets minorities, and the ripple effects of such traumas to diaspora communities. As a young woman grapples with feelings of social isolation and shame, she learns that activism comes in many forms and that helping others is a path toward healing her own soul."—CEO of Doctors Without Borders"The book was well written (and a debut!)... This was a fantastic, quick read that was emotional and educational!"—Joanna, @joannasbookshelf“July and Everything After is a powerful tale of resilience, identity, and the relentless pursuit of justice set against the backdrop of one of Sri Lanka's darkest chapters… The author does an exceptional job of…bringing to light the atrocities committed…with unflinching clarity… The contrast between life in the U.S. and Sri Lanka, is sharply drawn, illustrating the stark disparities in safety, comfort, and freedom… had me in tears… a beautifully written story...”—Mathi, mowgliwithabook"This cover is beautiful, and the story that lays inside of it is as equally impressive… What struck me was her thoughts of wanting to appreciate things in this country that we take for granted… A great book to read if you are looking for a story of resilience… and I was impressed this was a debut!"—Karen, @books.cats.travel.food"I really enjoyed this author’s writing style… it brought me right into the story."—Stephanie, @thebooknerdfox"Maya’s journey is empowering and full of wisdom… The writing style is…easy to get into…"—Amber, @_readtowrite04_"This book *immediately* captured my attention and I felt an instant investment in the people of Sri Lanka (and Maya!). The character development was interesting and the topics of…healing …and a life after suffering trauma were all well done.”—Allie, @bayeringwithfreshmen“…behind fiction lies some truth, that is how an author can take something and make it powerful, in this case I cannot imagine how much more powerful this author could have made this story…"—Nicole, @reading_with_nicoleJuly and Everything After is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/283dqGx The author is available for interviews and the book is available for review.

