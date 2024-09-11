Submit Release
The AG’s Office Honors Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance

Twenty-three years ago today, thousands of innocent and unsuspecting Americans lost their lives in a series of shocking terrorist attacks. Many young children who lost their fathers or mothers at that time are now adults, raising their own families and continuing to honor the memories of the departed.

On that tragic day—and in the days following the attacks—the United States of America stood unwaveringly against evil, against hate, and against terror. We came together as one, helping those in need, grief, and despair. We vowed to emerge stronger than ever before and rid the world of those who committed this despicable act.

We will never forget the pain of the attacks—for the victims and all Americans who bled in our hearts. Yet, we will always remember the resolve, compassion, and unity displayed for the world to see.

Please join us in remembering the 2,977 souls lost that day and since.

Explore the 9/11 Memorial here.

