UM welcomes new cohort of DPA programme

MACAU, September 11 - The Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS) at the University of Macau (UM) held an orientation for the fourth cohort of the Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) programme. This year, the programme has admitted 32 elite students, including senior management from Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, leaders of companies, and management from state-owned enterprises.

In his welcome speech, UM Rector Yonghua Song emphasised the university’s mission to serve society, Macao, and the country, as well as its strengths as a higher education institution under the ‘one country, two systems’ policy. The university supports the policies of the central and the Macao SAR governments, and is committed to contributing to Macao’s economic diversification and its integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and national development. The UM DPA programme is the only applied DPA programme in China that is taught in Chinese. It aims to cultivate high-calibre public administration talent for Macao and the country. Song encouraged the fourth cohort to fully utilise the learning platforms provided by UM to explore their potential, challenge themselves, and strive for excellence, thereby making contributions to the field of public administration in Macao, the country, and the world.

According to Hu Weixing, dean of FSS, the DPA programme has attracted a large number of applicants from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao every year since its launch four years ago. The programme also saw intense competition for admission this year. Hu added that establishing the DPA programme was a bold initiative for UM. Through the programme, the university aims to cultivate more high-calibre talent capable of addressing public administration challenges in the Greater Bay Area and the country. In addition, Wen Bo, assistant dean of FSS and programme director of DPA, introduced the programme structure and requirements. He encouraged students to cultivate a heart of purity and sincerity in their studies, to nurture a deep and genuine passion for learning, and to remain dedicated to public service and the greater good throughout their life journey.

During the orientation, representatives of the first, second, and third cohorts of the DPA programme—Chao Wong On, Tian Wei, and Tang Zhixian—also shared their learning experiences at UM.

Guests who attended the orientation also included Michael Hui, vice rector of UM; Cai Tianji, associate dean of FSS; Wu Yonghong, head of the Department of Government and Public Administration; and Pan Wei, director of the Institute of Global and Public Affairs.

The UM DPA programme is a professional doctoral degree programme designed to cultivate applied talent. It covers foundational and classic theoretical frameworks, introduces comparative international perspectives, teaches cutting-edge research methods, and develops students’ systematic research thinking and writing skills, as well as their ability to draw practical insights and make ethically justifiable decisions. The DPA programme is now accepting applications for the 2025/2026 academic year. For more information about application, please visit: https://isw.um.edu.mo/naweb_grs/faces/index.jspx.