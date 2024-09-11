Liked by many, MNN adds workshop to Mid-Autumn Festival event this Sunday

MACAU, September 11 - To bring people and the community together, Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) has been hosting a series of activities in Hengqin such as games, shows, lucky draws, workshops, market stalls during Lantern Festival, Women’s Day and Children’s Day, which have been like by Macau and Hengqin residents.

With Mid-Autumn Festival being an important time in Chinese tradition, MNN is hosting the “Mid-Autumn Festival at Macau New Neighbourhood” this Sunday (15 September) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to mark the occasion together with Macau and Hengqin residents, in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th Anniversary of the Macao SAR.

Free admission, free gifts

With a positive response to scented wax tablet, moon lamp painting and jade rabbit lantern workshops, a perfume pouch making workshop will be added to the activity, where the public can join free of charge by simply following Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) official social media accounts. No registration is needed for the perfume pouch making workshop but the limited quota is available on a first-come first-served basis while stocks last.

For those who have previously signed up for the other workshops, a lucky draw has taken place and an SMS message will be sent to the participants as confirmation. Limited quota to these workshops is available for walk-in visitors.

Enjoy the show and capture the moments

Besides the workshops, the event will also feature live performances of a real-life “roly-poly toy”, music performance inspired by “China-Chic” trend and a live gig by singer-songwriter Vivian Chan well-known in Macau and Hong Kong. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, MNN will be adorned with a 3-metre tall moon and jade rabbit installation and over a hundred lanterns.

In addition, to thank MNN homeowners for their support, home improvement and furniture chain will offer giveaways and prizes for homeowners and customers.

MNN will continue to organise a range of activities in the community to bring people together and liveliness to the neighbourhood, serving as a bridge to support the integration of Hengqin and Macau, attracting more people to see and experience MNN and the advantages of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.