Detroit VA and Detroit Pistons Hosting Mental Health Summit and Rally Point Event

Full day of mental health speakers as well as resources for Veterans

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit VA and the Detroit Pistons are joining forces to host the combined 2024 Community Mental Health Summit and Hoops for Troops Rally Point in support of Michigan Veterans.When: Thursday, Sept. 12 from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m.Where: Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center (6201 Second Ave, Detroit, MI 48202). Parking is available at 6421 Cass Avenue.Why: This free, full day event will host mental health speakers from the VA and community health providers, in addition to having several community partners hosting resource tables offering Veterans services in the local area. September is Suicide Prevention Month and attendees will learn more about suicide prevention, understanding trauma and PTSD, addressing moral injury and more.Details: Additional information on the agenda, speakers, registration and more can be found at https://www.va.gov/detroit-health-care/events/69936/ . Veterans interested in accessing VA Care and Benefits and the resource tables are still encouraged to attend and visit community resource tables beginning at 2:30 p.m., even if not attending the full day’s events.Media interested in attending must contact Elliott Sprehe at the contact information above.

