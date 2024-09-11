Citizens Announced as Title Sponsor for 39th Annual CollegeFest in Boston

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollegeFest, the largest back-to-school festival for college students in New England, is proud to announce Citizens as the title sponsor for its 38th annual event. This exciting collaboration marks a new chapter for CollegeFest, which will be hosted at the renowned Citizens House of Blues Boston on September 22, 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome Citizens as our title sponsor for CollegeFest Boston 2024," said Paul Tedeschi, CEO/Founder of The Campus Agency, owner and operator of CollegeFest. "Citizens' commitment to supporting the Boston arts and culture scene aligns perfectly with our mission to create unforgettable experiences for college students. This partnership will elevate the event to new heights, giving students even more opportunities to connect, learn, and have fun."

During the event, students will connect with local businesses, network, and enjoy a day of music and entertainment.

“We are excited to welcome students to Citizens House of Blues for CollegeFest,” said Lisa Murray, President, Citizens Massachusetts. “This festival is the perfect way to kick-off the school year, with new memories and networking connections.”

Other associate-level partners of this year’s event include U.S. Army ROTC, Boston Globe, IHeartMedia, and OnCampusNation.

CollegeFest Boston 2024 promises to be an unforgettable event, featuring:

Music and Entertainment: A DJ that will captivate and energize the crowd.

Interactive Exhibits: Showcasing the latest products and services to enhance college life.

Networking Opportunities: Allowing students to engage with peers and industry professionals in a vibrant, dynamic setting.

Tickets and Updates:

Early bird VIP tickets for CollegeFest Boston 2024 are available here. Students are encouraged to secure their spot at this must-attend event. For the latest updates and announcements, visit the CollegeFest website and follow @CollegeFest on social media.

About CollegeFest:

Since 1985, CollegeFest has been bringing together brands and college students to create unforgettable experiences. Our large lifestyle events provide students with the chance to explore their cities and get rewarded just for being students, while vendors and brands effectively reach thousands of college students. Our goal is to create unique experiences for both students and vendors.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $219.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

