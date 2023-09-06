CollegeFest @ Fenway Park Returns for Its 38th Year, Presented by U.S. Army ROTC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Campus Agency is thrilled to announce the return of CollegeFest @ Fenway Park, presented by U.S. Army ROTC, on October 1, 2023. This iconic event, a Boston back-to-school staple since 1985, is set to bring college students together for an exciting day to engage with top brands, sample products, compete for prizes, and an opportunity to explore “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.”

Other associate-level partners of this year’s event include Citizens Bank, Boston Globe, IHeartMedia, and OnCampusNation.

CollegeFest brings together brands and 10,000+ college students a year to create unforgettable experiences and the opportunity to explore Boston, celebrate the new school year, and have the opportunity to win prizes at the event.

"This year's CollegeFest at Fenway Park promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. It's an honor to have the U.S. Army ROTC as our presenting sponsor once again, and we are grateful to our associate sponsors, including Citizens Bank, Boston Globe, iHeartMedia, and OnCampusNation, for their continued support," said Paul Tedeschi, Founder of The Campus Agency.

To add to this year’s event, the Boston Red Sox will host the first ever “CollegeFest Game Night” on September 26, 2023, as the Red Sox play host to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. College students can purchase exclusive $18 tickets and receive a limited edition Red Sox CollegeFest shirt, available only on that memorable night. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.collegefest.com.

Mark the calendars for October 1, 2023, as CollegeFest brings the excitement of a new academic year to Fenway Park. For more information, please visit www.collegefest.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.