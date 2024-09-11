Deputy Minister Narend Singh: 15th Aquaculture Association of South Africa Conference

Deputy Minister N Singh: 15th Aquaculture Association of South Africa Conference;

Fostering partnerships: South Africa's role in supporting aquaculture growth in AfricaStellenbosch, 10 September 2024

Programme director

Ladies and gentlemen

Esteemed guests

Distinguished scientists and broader aquaculture stakeholders from Southern Africa, Africa and abroad

Good morning,

Today, we are gathered here at the University of Stellenbosch under the theme "Aquaculture in Africa: redefining innovation and sustainability."

As per the latest statistics provided by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), aquaculture is the fastest-growing food sector, expanding at an annual rate of 7 percent. Globally, aquaculture now contributes more than 50 percent of all aquatic products, making a significant contribution to the transformation of food production systems. The FAO predicts that Africa will see the biggest growth in aquaculture. Expansion in Africa's aquaculture sector is nearly double the global rate, with growth rates reaching up to 23% in some regions. This continued expansion offers a powerful means to address food and nutrition security and promote equitable benefits across communities in Africa.

The government of South Africa has identified aquaculture as a priority for our country and the entire African continent. As we confront the challenges of climate change, population growth, and food insecurity, aquaculture offers us a powerful tool for sustainable development. It presents an opportunity to enhance our nutrition and food security, generate employment, especially in rural areas, and drive economic growth while safeguarding our environment and promoting the sustainable use of our natural resources.

Given that aquaculture is still considered a new sector, we need to acknowledge that growth will continue to be driven by technology and market demands. To achieve long-term growth, we must invest in solutions tailored specifically to the African environment, addressing challenges such as sustainable affordable feed production, aquatic animal health management, and climate resilience. By developing and adopting technologies and practices suitable for local conditions, we can ensure that aquaculture development is both efficient, implementable, and environmentally responsible. Fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation will enable us to build a vibrant aquaculture sector that supports social and economic growth, conserves natural resources, and meets the nutritional needs of our communities.

South Africa is committed to supporting the growth of aquaculture both locally and throughout Africa. The department is coordinating various support interventions required to unlock sector growth, including creating an enabling business environment through the establishment of aquaculture development zones, enacting dedicated aquaculture legislation, unlocking local and international markets, technology development, and coordinating funding and finance support programs. Some of these interventions will be presented over the next few days, including the Aquaculture and Investment Seminar hosted by the department, which was attended by more than 200 participants keen to invest or contribute to the sector in various ways.

Technology development and innovation are best achieved through collaboration and partnerships across borders, sectors, and communities. It is through collaboration that we can share knowledge, develop capacity, and drive the technological advancements needed to unlock the full potential of aquaculture in Africa.

Our collaboration with member states and technical partners within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) is foundational to advancing regional strategies that promote resilient, productive, and sustainable aquaculture practices in Africa, addressing regional needs and gaps. At an international level, we are proud to work closely with partners in the European Union (EU), the People's Republic of China, and other global institutions through initiatives like the ASTRAL project—a European Union Horizon 2020 funded project and collaborative effort focused on innovative and sustainable circular waste management technologies. South Africa is an active and leading partner in this international project, and the research in South Africa has provided valuable outputs towards knowledge generation in this project and future development opportunities. These will be presented over the next few days, and we are pleased to have the contribution of various partners of ASTRAL attending, made possible through the co-funding to the conference through the ASTRAL project.

Similarly, we engage with various other countries in Africa and other international development partners through International Joint Laboratories and other joint research projects. An exciting project in this regard is the project investigating kelp farming for South Africa, which has endless value chain opportunities. Our department spearheaded the establishment of the World Aquaculture Society African Chapter and chairs the Aquaculture Network for Africa, demonstrating our strong belief in partnerships and networks towards the development of aquaculture within the continent.

Within South Africa, our collaboration with a wide range of academic institutions, associations, industry stakeholders, and communities has proven highly effective. This collaboration has yielded remarkable outcomes, extending beyond academic achievements to influence commercial activities, community investments, and policy formulation. The Department has maintained a productive partnership with the Aquaculture Association of Southern Africa (AASA) in organising this biennial conference. Our department significantly contributes to the organization of the conference by shaping the scientific program, showcasing pivotal research, and providing essential funding and resources. This event stands as the premier local platform specifically tailored for aquaculture, offering industry professionals, experts, students, communities, and government representatives a unique opportunity to exchange information and drive growth and transformation within the sector. I encourage all delegates, particularly students, to seize this chance to network, share insights, and engage deeply.

Moving forward, we remain committed to nurturing partnerships at local, regional, and international levels. Our focus will continue to be on research, networking, information sharing, and capacity building. These collaborations are fundamental to our mission of developing a robust and sustainable aquaculture sector that delivers widespread benefits across Africa.

I would like to extend my gratitude and congratulations to the Aquaculture Association of Southern Africa (AASA), ASTRAL, and the Local Organising Committee for their tireless work in steering and orchestrating this conference. Together, we are laying down a foundation for knowledge exchange, innovation, and progress essential for aquaculture's future in Africa.

As we initiate our discussions today, I urge everyone to think innovatively and consider how we can further strengthen our partnerships, redefine innovation, and enhance sustainability within aquaculture. Let's collaborate to unlock aquaculture's potential for the betterment of our communities and the welfare of our planet.

Aquaculture production embodies the future of transformative food systems. Supporting this through increased fish consumption not only benefits our health but also bolsters local producers.

In closing, I wish all of you an inspiring and fruitful conference.

Thank you.

