Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,023 in the last 365 days.

GPRS Acquires Existing Conditions, Expands National Reach

Existing Conditions + GPRS Partnership

Existing Conditions and GPRS acquisition.

Existing Conditions Partnership Founder

From left to right, Kurt Yeghian, Jared Curtis, and Matt Aston.

The acquisition strengthens Existing Conditions' ability to expand their fast, accurate building documentation services across the United States.

With the same trusted team, we’re now able to offer our clients an expanded reach and even faster turnaround times on projects.”
— Jared Curtis, President of Existing Conditions
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPRS of Toledo, Ohio, a leading provider of nationwide infrastructure visualization, damage prevention, and data management services, has acquired Existing Conditions, known for providing accurate as-built drawings and existing condition surveys to the architecture, engineering, construction, and related industries.

Kurt Yeghian, Founder & CEO stated: “Existing Conditions and GPRS both represent the gold standard of quality and service in our industries. Bringing us together makes so much sense, especially for our valued clients, their experience is going to get even better!”

Jared Curtis, President of Existing Conditions added: “We’re excited to join forces with GPRS, bringing together two industry leaders with complementary strengths. With the same trusted team, we’re now able to offer our clients an expanded reach and even faster turnaround times on projects. This is a new chapter of growth and opportunity for both our company and our clients."

The acquisition, which closed on August 1st, expands Existing Conditions’ ability to deliver accurate building data more quickly and across a wider geographic area while maintaining the same great people and high standards.

“We have respected the work of Existing Conditions for a long time,” said Matt Aston, GRPS CEO. “After we had the opportunity to meet their leadership team, we became more excited about the opportunity to bring our companies together to expand our laser scanning services across the country.”

Existing Conditions, based in the Northeast, brings 27 years of expertise in 3D laser scanning, drone surveys, and reliable as-built drawings for many high-profile projects. GPRS will assist them in offering these services, along with additional services, nationwide and faster than ever.

About Existing Conditions:
With over two decades of experience and expertise, Existing Conditions is trusted to provide accurate information for building renovation or capital projects. Existing Conditions has worked on some of the most historic and high-profile projects in the United States, providing a mutual point of departure for building projects. Empower your team with situational awareness and accurate data to make smart decisions, and trust the experts at Existing Conditions for your building project needs.

About GPRS:
GPRS is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Intelligently Visualizing the Built World® for clients throughout the United States. What began with a single ground penetrating radar unit in the trunk of founder and President Matt Aston’s car in 2001 has grown to a $160 million company. Their firm now encompasses every area of construction site and facility safety across virtually every industry.

Amanda Zaslow
Existing Conditions
+1 617-247-9161
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Learn more about the new integration between Existing Conditions and GPRS in this Sizzle Reel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GPRS Acquires Existing Conditions, Expands National Reach

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more