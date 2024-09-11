GPRS Acquires Existing Conditions, Expands National Reach

Existing Conditions and GPRS acquisition. From left to right, Kurt Yeghian, Jared Curtis, and Matt Aston.

The acquisition strengthens Existing Conditions' ability to expand their fast, accurate building documentation services across the United States.

With the same trusted team, we’re now able to offer our clients an expanded reach and even faster turnaround times on projects.” — Jared Curtis, President of Existing Conditions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GPRS of Toledo, Ohio, a leading provider of nationwide infrastructure visualization, damage prevention, and data management services, has acquired Existing Conditions , known for providing accurate as-built drawings and existing condition surveys to the architecture, engineering, construction, and related industries.Kurt Yeghian, Founder & CEO stated: “Existing Conditions and GPRS both represent the gold standard of quality and service in our industries. Bringing us together makes so much sense, especially for our valued clients, their experience is going to get even better!”Jared Curtis, President of Existing Conditions added: “We’re excited to join forces with GPRS, bringing together two industry leaders with complementary strengths. With the same trusted team, we’re now able to offer our clients an expanded reach and even faster turnaround times on projects. This is a new chapter of growth and opportunity for both our company and our clients."The acquisition, which closed on August 1st, expands Existing Conditions’ ability to deliver accurate building data more quickly and across a wider geographic area while maintaining the same great people and high standards.“We have respected the work of Existing Conditions for a long time,” said Matt Aston, GRPS CEO. “After we had the opportunity to meet their leadership team, we became more excited about the opportunity to bring our companies together to expand our laser scanning services across the country.”Existing Conditions, based in the Northeast, brings 27 years of expertise in 3D laser scanning , drone surveys, and reliable as-built drawings for many high-profile projects. GPRS will assist them in offering these services, along with additional services, nationwide and faster than ever.About Existing Conditions:With over two decades of experience and expertise, Existing Conditions is trusted to provide accurate information for building renovation or capital projects. Existing Conditions has worked on some of the most historic and high-profile projects in the United States, providing a mutual point of departure for building projects. Empower your team with situational awareness and accurate data to make smart decisions, and trust the experts at Existing Conditions for your building project needs.About GPRS:GPRS is the nation’s largest company dedicated to Intelligently Visualizing the Built Worldfor clients throughout the United States. What began with a single ground penetrating radar unit in the trunk of founder and President Matt Aston’s car in 2001 has grown to a $160 million company. Their firm now encompasses every area of construction site and facility safety across virtually every industry.

Learn more about the new integration between Existing Conditions and GPRS in this Sizzle Reel.

