Fuelarts and Story Chest Launch Groundbreaking Africa Creative Tech Initiative

Fuelarts and Story Chest launch the Africa Creative Tech Initiative to empower young entrepreneurs and reshape Africa’s digital future through innovation and AI

Entrepreneurship is inspiring the next generation, sharing your lived experience and telling your story. Your story is your legacy” — Oluneye Oluwole, Founder/President of Story Chest

LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuelarts and Story Chest are proud to announce the launch of the Africa Creative Tech Initiative, a pioneering project. This ambitious initiative is designed and aims to reshape Africa's digital future, elevate the continent’s innovative potential, and position Africa as a key player in the global technology and creative industries.At the heart of the Initiative is the Africa Creative Tech Pre-Acceleration Program that will offer young entrepreneurs practical knowledge, networking opportunities, and the chance to advance to further acceleration stages. This program is open to participants from all segments of the Creative Tech Industries, including Advertisement, Architecture, Design, Fashion, Film, Fine Art & Craft, Gaming, Hospitality & Events, Literature, Media, Music, Performing Arts, TV & Radio.The Africa AI Skills Program is another key component, set to empower one million African youths over the next five years by bridging talent gaps through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). This program aims to prepare the continent’s workforce for the future, leveraging AI to address talent shortages and bolster the local economy.The initiative also includes the Africa Creative Tech Fund, designed to support and nurture young creative tech entrepreneurs across Africa. Through this fund, Fuelarts and Story Chest aim to provide the financial support necessary for these innovators to thrive and contribute to the continent's growing creative economy.To ensure transparency and provide valuable insights, the initiative will publish Annual Africa Creative Tech Reports. These reports will document the progress of the initiative, offer key insights for stakeholders, and guide strategic decisions that align with Africa's evolving digital and creative landscape.As part of the Africa Creative Tech Initiative, Fuelarts and Story Chest are excited to announce a dynamic series of Africa Creative Tech Webinar Series aimed at catalyzing the growth and development of Africa’s creative and technology sectors. This series will serve as a vital first step in the broader initiative, offering a platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration among key stakeholders in African Creative Tech.Africa’s creative economy is poised for unprecedented growth, and the Africa Creative Tech Initiative is at the forefront of this transformation. By supporting young entrepreneurs, fostering innovation, and promoting African culture globally, Fuelarts and Story Chest are committed to making Africa a hub for creative tech excellence. Oluneye Oluwole , Founder/President of Story Chest and Denis Belkevich, General Partner of Fuelarts:"To foster global cultural exchange and unlock the full potential of Africa’s creative talents, we must build a dynamic and resilient infrastructure for tech innovation. By empowering the African Creative Tech Ecosystem through our bold initiative, we can harness the power of technology to amplify Africa’s rich cultural heritage, groundbreaking ideas, and indigenous knowledge on the world stage. This is a pivotal moment for collaboration and impact. We invite visionaries, creatives, tech pioneers, strategists, investors, and policymakers, to join us in shaping a future where African innovation leads global transformation. Together, we can co-create a more inclusive, creative, and prosperous world. Join us on this transformative journey toward a more inclusive, connected, and thriving global community".About FuelartsFuelarts (USA) is an investment platform specialized in Creative Tech, known for its deep market knowledge, acceleration facilities, industry reports, and extensive network. With expertise in Web3 and AI, Fuelarts has been at the intersection of art, technology and venture capital since 2019. Denis Belkevich, General Partner of Fuelarts, is an art economist and cultural strategist, as well as a visiting lecturer on Creative Entrepreneurship at Sotheby’s Institute of Art and Zurich Centre for Creative Economies at the Zurich University of the Arts.About Story ChestStory Chest (Canada) is a digital and innovative multimedia company, a visionary leader in African storytelling and entrepreneurship. With a deep understanding of Africa’s cultural and creative landscape, Story Chest is dedicated to fostering growth and development in Nigeria and Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystems. Oluneye Oluwole, the Founder of Story Chest, is an accomplished international bestselling author, enterprise development specialist, keynote speaker, storyteller, spoken word poet, communication expert. Oluneye is also the Founder/President of One Global, a global platform and community for leadership development, personal development, and mentorship, and the Founder/Executive Director of African Hub International, a multidisciplinary entrepreneurship development consultancy, focused on entrepreneurs and innovators in Africa.

