TalentEdgeAI and LogOn-tech.io Announce Strategic Partnership with Investment into justappl.ai

Redefining the Hiring Process

LogOn-tech.io and TalentEdgeAI aim to remove candidate friction in the hiring process by removing need to update resumes before applying for a job.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogOn-tech.io, a leader in cloud-based recruiting software, is excited to announce a product partnership with TalentEdgeAI, an emerging leader in data-driven talent management solutions. This partnership aims to remove candidate friction in the hiring process and further the goal of TalentEdgeAI to increase candidate access by removing traditional barriers related to resume updates and extended pre-screening applications.Simplifying Recruitment with Justappl.ai LogOn-tech.io has transformed the recruiting process in the DACH region with its flagship product, Justappl.ai by targeting key segments of the healthcare, education, and public sector markets. This cloud-based solution is designed to streamline application, search, and pre-selection processes through autonomous profiling and analysis. With Justappl.ai the complexities of recruitment are reduced to a simple, powerful experience that connects candidates and employers in the most efficient way possible.This partnership with TalentEdgeAI is part of LogOn’s US expansion and will integrate the candidate enablement benefits with the core AI screening capabilities of the TalentEdgeAI platform. “We are excited and proud to have found a partner in TalentEdgeAI that is the perfect complement to justappl.ai,” says Peter Kolb, CEO of LogOn-tech.io. ”Together we now offer a simple, seamless process that connects candidates and companies directly. Our product partnership creates a unique user experience that removes friction and frustration for the hiring manager and candidates during the hiring process.”A Partnership for the FutureTalentEdgeAI’s investment in LogOn-tech.io underscores a shared vision of a future where recruitment is as simple as possible. The collaboration will focus on leveraging AI-driven insights to create a recruiting platform that not only meets the needs of employers but also enhances the candidate experience. By digitizing the entire process, the integration of justappl.ai within TalentEdgeAI reduces time-to-hire by increasing the speed and quality of candidate applications.“At TalentEdgeAI, clients are already benefiting from increased candidate engagement with the added accessibility of interviewing through the platform – but not all candidates are ready to start the process,” said Raleen Gagnon, CEO TalentEdgeAI. “justappl.ai addresses that with a simple interaction that allows candidates to update their experience without having to overhaul their resume. Qualified candidates will now have the option to upload their resume and proceed with their interview, or leverage these new features to ‘just apply’ with our AI support module.”About LogOn-tech.ioLogOn-tech.io is dedicated to simplifying the recruitment process with its innovative cloud-based software solutions. By digitizing application, search, and pre-selection processes through autonomous profiling and analysis, LogOn-tech.io offers a powerful yet simple way for candidates and employers to connect. The company's flagship product, Justappl.ai, is at the cutting edge of recruiting technology, making the hiring process more efficient and effective for everyone involved.About TalentEdgeAI:TalentEdgeAI empowers Human Resources and Staffing professionals by providing comprehensive market analysis and forecasting of supply, demand, cost, turnover, and demographics of sought-after skills. Through its AI-powered platform, TalentEdgeAI facilitates the seamless integration of employer profiling, targeted candidate contact data, and automated communication tools to enhance recruiting efficiency and reduce hiring costs.For more information, please contact:TalentEdgeAIEmail: info@talentedgeai.comPeter KolbCEO and FounderJustappl.aipk@logontech.io

