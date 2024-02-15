TalentEdgeAI and WageScape Join Forces to Take Pay Transparency Into the Future, with Predictive Analytics
TalentEdgeAI, a leader of AI-powered talent management solutions, announces strategic partnership with WageScape, a pioneer in compensation data analytics.RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TalentEdgeAI, a leading provider of AI-powered talent management solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with WageScape, a pioneer in compensation data analytics. This collaboration aims to redefine the hiring process, improve salary negotiations, and ensure better alignment between hiring managers and candidates.
Powered by WageScape's cutting-edge technology and comprehensive data, TalentEdgeAI is set to launch the industry's first tool that leverages predictive analytics to deliver actionable insight. This innovative solution will provide accurate forecasting of talent supply and demand, compensation trends, and turnover insights at a role, market, and industry level.
The partnership between TalentEdgeAI and WageScape represents a significant milestone in the HR technology landscape. By combining TalentEdgeAI's expertise in talent management with WageScape's deep understanding of compensation analytics, the two companies are poised to redefine the way organizations approach hiring strategy and salary negotiations.
With this groundbreaking tool, hiring managers will gain unprecedented visibility into talent supply and demand dynamics, enabling them to make data-driven decisions when it comes to attracting and retaining top talent. By accurately forecasting compensation trends, organizations can ensure they remain competitive in the market and attract the best candidates with higher acceptance rates.
"We made a wish list of all the market data we wanted to have access to in one tool, and WageScape has made it happen with a proprietary set of compensation and workforce insights, unique to the TalentEdgeAI platform" said Raleen Gagnon, CEO of TalentEdgeAI. "Our combined expertise is the foundation for the first self-service recruitment tool that will enable location strategy and salary negotiations with the click of a button. This partnership isn’t just helping organizations hire better, it is changing their entire approach to candidate access and hiring strategy."
Furthermore, TalentEdgeAI dedicates significant time empowering candidates during salary negotiations with true pay transparency to level the playing field and help to bridge the gender pay gap. This visibility will enable candidates to negotiate fair and competitive compensation packages, leading to increased job satisfaction and better retention rates.
"We are excited to partner with TalentEdgeAI to take compensation analytics into the future with more comprehensive and forward-looking insight," said Cary Sparrow , CEO of WageScape. "With the addition of key demographic data, turnover trends, and in-depth employer analysis this collaboration will redefine workforce planning and reduce risk associated with remote hiring and new market entry.”
The TalentEdgeAI and WageScape partnership is set to disrupt the HR technology landscape, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions that drive business success. By leveraging predictive analytics, organizations can optimize their talent acquisition strategies, improve salary negotiations, and ensure better alignment between hiring managers and candidates.
About TalentEdgeAI: TalentEdgeAI is a leading provider of AI-powered talent management solutions. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology, TalentEdgeAI helps organizations accelerate their hiring process with increased candidate access, automated scheduling processes, and targeted compensation data for effective hiring negotiations. Visit talentedgeai.com to learn more.
About WageScape: WageScape is the most trusted source of labor market intelligence and offers the world’s most extensive, real-time labor market data set, tracking over 24 million new jobs each month, across all industries. This includes data on hiring demand, pay levels, access to labor and key skills requirements for over 9.8 million organizations worldwide and counting. Visit wagescape.com to learn more.
