September 11, 2024 'Balik-Islam' Community to Get Representation with Sen. Robin Bill Members of the "Balik-Islam" community will soon get much-needed representation from the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), once a bill filed by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is passed into law. Padilla on Wednesday filed Senate Bill 2819, which ensures broader representation for the NCMF by including one commissioner from the Balik-Islam community. "To strengthen the NCMF's inclusivity and ensure broader representation, this bill proposes an amendment to include one Commissioner from the Balik-Islam community," he said. "A comprehensive study conducted by the University of the Philippines Center for Integrative and Development Studies in 2023 has highlighted the various challenges faced by the Balik-Islam community, which can range from personal, familial, and community-related concerns," he added. Currently, the NCMF law - Republic Act 9997, passed in 2009 - provided that the NCMF shall have nine full-time members who are Muslim Filipinos, with one commissioner from the women, youth and Ulama sectors. Padilla noted the "Balik-Islam" community includes those who returned to Islam, the one they consider as the original religion of mankind. 'Balik-Islam,' Bibigyan ng Representasyon sa Panukalang Batas ni Sen. Robin Magkakaroon na rin ng representasyon ang mga "Balik-Islam" sa National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), sa oras na maging batas ang panukalang ihinain nitong Miyerkules ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla. Ani Padilla, tinitiyak ng Senate Bill 2819 ang mas malawak na representasyon sa NCMF sa pamamagitan ng dagdag na commissioner mula sa Balik-Islam community. "To strengthen the NCMF's inclusivity and ensure broader representation, this bill proposes an amendment to include one Commissioner from the Balik-Islam community," aniya. "A comprehensive study conducted by the University of the Philippines Center for Integrative and Development Studies in 2023 has highlighted the various challenges faced by the Balik-Islam community, which can range from personal, familial, and community-related concerns," dagdag niya. Sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang NCMF law - Republic Act 9997, na ipinasa noong 2009 - may siyam na full-time members ang NCMF na Muslim Filipino. Kabilang dito ang tig-isang commissioner mula sa kababaihan, kabataan at Ulama. Ani Padilla, kabilang sa "Balik-Islam" community ang mga bumalik sa Islam na kanilang itinuturing na orihinal na pananampalataya.

