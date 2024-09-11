PHILIPPINES, September 11 - Press Release

September 11, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Co-Sponsorship Speech

Senate Bill No. 2781 under Committee Report No. 297

"E-Governance Act"

September 11, 2024 Mr. President, I stand before you today to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2781 under Committee Report No. 297, also known as the "E-Governance Act." At this juncture, let me first commend the good sponsor, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, for prioritizing this much-needed legislation. This is a significant measure that will carry our nation into a new digital transformation era, institutionalizing the transition of the Philippine government to e-governance, bringing with it many benefits for both our government and fellow Filipinos. Tunay nga po na "information at your fingertips". Sa kasalukuyan po nating panahon, halos lahat ng kailangan nating malaman ay matatagpuan sa ating mga palad. Gamit ang ating mga cellphones o gadgets, isang pindot lamang gamit ang ating daliri ay maaari na natin matagpuan ang sagot sa ating katanungan. Magmula noong maimbento ang computer hanggang sa pagsilang ng world wide web, tila hindi na po mapawi ang ating uhaw sa mga convenience na hatid ng digital technology. Naging marketplace ang internet hindi lamang ng mga kalakal kundi ng mga ideya. Napaikli ang mga milya ng karagatan na namamagitan mula sa mga OFW at kanilang mga kaanak dahil sa social media. Kinikilala ng E-Governance Act ang ganitong realidad at kinokonsidera nito ang kahalagahan ng teknolohiya bilang isa sa mga pundasyon ng gobyerno. Sa tulong ng panukalang batas na ito, ang pamahalaan natin ay magiging mas episyente at mas epektibo sa pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan. As Laurie Anderson once said. "Technology is the campfire around which we tell our stories." Fire gave mankind light in the darkness and warmth in the coldness of the night. It became the tool to cook food and the device to forge weaponry. Same with digital technology today that has become the instrument of survival in our day-to-day living as a species. Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako kay Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano for sponsoring this bill, and to all my colleagues in this august body, for recognizing its urgency. E-saBATAS na natin ang E-Governance Act. To end, Mr. President, with the permission of the good principal sponsor Senator Allan Cayetano, I wish to be made co-author of this landmark legislation. Thank you, Mr. President.

