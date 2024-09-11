Water and Sanitation update on water levels in Northern Cape

Update on water levels in Northern Cape

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation’s Weekly Status of Water Reservoirs Report, water storage levels of Northern Cape province have slightly increased from last week’s 71% to this week at 73.8%. The total water storage in Northern Cape this week is at 107.95 million cubic metres, out of a full capacity storage of 146.32 million cubic metres.

The two major water systems in the Northern Cape have slightly declined this week. Vaal River is down from last week’s 75.3% to 74.5% with the Orange River system declining from 83.6% to 82.6%. Last year this time the Vaal River System was at 93.9% with the Orange Rivers System at 95.9%.

Vanderkloof Dam, situated in the Orange River between the Free State and Northern Cape provinces is sitting at 98.2% this week.

Furthermore, Douglas Storage Weir in the Vaal River is at 104.9% this week.

Vaalharts storage weir in the Vaal River has increased to 76.1% from last week’s 75.8%.

Spitskop storage weir in the Harts River is at 55%.

Boegoeberg Dam in the Orange River has this week increased from 75.9% to 82.8%.

In some of the province’s District Municipalities, water storage levels are as follows:

Namakwa District Municipality water storage remains at 35.1 million cubic metres since last week.

Pixley ka Seme District has water storage levels of 92.5 million cubic metres compared to last week’s 88.7 million cubic metres.

Frances Baard District municipality has slightly increased in water storage from 65.4 million cubic metres to 67.7 cubic metres this week.

The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on water users in the Northern Cape to implement water saving initiatives and fix burst and leaking pipes and regularly monitor boreholes to adhere to recommended yields. Water conservation by communities will contribute immensely towards improving the water situation in the province.

For more information, contact DWS Head of Communication, Dr Mandla Mathebula on 083 235 8675 or Amogelang Moholoeng on 082 653 1682