Minister Nokuzola Tolashe addresses Social Sector Workshop in Boksburg, 12 to 13 Sept

Minister Tolashe to address Social Sector Workshop aimed at expediting the implementation of strategy for the employment of social service professionals

As the demand for social services continues to rise amidst the growing burden of social ills such as unemployment, widening inequality gap, crime, teenage pregnancy, substance use disorders and gender-based valence, the employment of social service professionals is emerging as a pressing issue across South Africa.

The National Development Plan projects that South Africa requires 55 000 social service professionals by 2030 to meet the growing demand for social services. Currently, government employs 23 561 social service professionals, comprising of social workers, auxiliary social workers, child and youth care workers and community development practitioners who render essential social services to individuals, families and communities. The Department of Social Development is the main employer, with eighteen 18 948 while 4 613 are employed by other sector departments such as health, education, correctional services and justice.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, social services professional workforce were in the frontlines of the national response of saving lives and livelihoods. Against this background, the Department of Social Development led the development of sector strategy for the employment of social services professionals as part of increasing the human resource capacity of government, non-governmental organisations and the private sector to proactively respond to complex social issues facing South Africa.

The sector strategy was approved by Cabinet in February this year and outlines how the increasing demand for social services will be met through amongst others, the recruitment and retention of unemployed social work graduates. To give effect to the strategy, which is a collective commitment to building a social service workforce that is responsive to the needs of individuals, families and communities, the Department of Social Development will be hosting a two-day workshop with key departments in the sector, scheduled as follows:

Date:​​ Thursday, 12 – Friday, 13 September 2024

Time:​​ 09h00-16h00

Venue:​ Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, Boksburg—Gauteng Province

Virtual: www.dsdtv.org.za

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Tolashe will address the workshop.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover workshop on the strategy for the employment of social service professionals.

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Lentsoane on 0664806845 / e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za or Sandi Mbatsha ar 082 525 2959 and Sandim@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to Mr Bathembu Futshane on 0739939391 or bathembuf@dsd.gov.za