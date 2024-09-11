The Ark - Westchester’s Newest Performance Space, Releases Fall Schedule of Events

“Rock 101” from Thoughtful Productions at The Ark, September 15

TARRYTOWN , NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester’s newest performance and events venue, The Ark , has released its fall schedule of programs. Located in Tarrytown, NY at the Shames JCC on the Hudson , The Ark includes a 3,500 square foot primary event space with theater-style seating for nearly 400 guests and a 2,500 square foot pre-function lounge area, the Cohen Family Atrium. It also features state-of-the-art lighting, video, and sound system; a built-in stage; and a high-quality projection and retractable screen for video montages, film screenings, and more. Launched in spring 2024, The Ark offers a full schedule of performances, presentations, concerts, movies, lectures, and exhibits open to the public. It is also available for corporate and private events, including fundraisers, galas, awards ceremonies, b’nai mitzvahs, lifecycle and milestone celebrations, and more.Highlights of the fall 2024 schedule include:• Rock 101: The Music and Stories of Ten Classic Songs: Sunday, Sept. 15, 4:00 pm–6:00 pm. Thoughtful Productions explores the rock ‘n’ roll experience through the lens of ten classic songs in a fast-paced, inspiring, and unique multi-media presentation. Learn something new about your old favorites!• Ark After Dark Dance Party: Friday, Sept. 27, 8:00 pm–11:00 pm. DJ Catch XXII will be spinning tunes that keep the crowd dancing, while Captain Lawrence Brewing Company will be on hand with draft beer favorites, wine, and canned cocktails (cash bar). The event is for ages 21+.• Middle East Briefing: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7:00 pm–8:30 pm. Avi Melamed, former Israeli intelligence official and senior advisor on Arab affairs, will lead a special briefing on the issues underscoring the escalating conflict in the Middle East and the implications for the region and the world. Melamed is a Middle East geopolitical expert and intelligence analyst and founder of Inside the Middle East, an apolitical non-partisan educational nonprofit providing analysis on current affairs.• Golden Ticket Series—Sondheim: Sunday, Nov. 17, 4:00 pm–5:30 pm. Broadway comes to The Ark for an unforgettable evening combining history with musical production. Broadway legend Jack Viertel provides insight into the life and mind of Stephen Sondheim, one of the modern masters of the American musical. The production will explore the background of Sondheim’s iconic songs, including through a performance of his famous works by a quartet of professional singers accompanied by a live orchestra.The Ark is located within the Shames JCC at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown, immediately adjacent to the I-287/Route 9 Tarrytown Exit and is easily accessible by car or train. For a full schedule of fall events, including family movie screenings, lectures, culinary specials, holiday celebrations, and more, and to reserve tickets in advance, visit www.thearkevents.org. About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/ ###

