Dr. Raed's New Book "Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices" is Going to be Launched

Photo of Dr Raed El Omari Cover picture of Dr Raed El Omari's new book Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices.

Jordanian Business Expert Dr. Raed El Omari Announces Groundbreaking New Book on Islamic Finance: "Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices"

Ethical investment is not merely a financial strategy; in Islam, it is a reflection of the faith's broader commitment to moral and social responsibility.” — Dr. Raed El Omari

JORDAN, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Raed El Omari, a distinguished Jordanian business expert and Islamic finance specialist, is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated book, Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices. This new work offers a comprehensive guide for investors seeking to align their financial decisions with Shariah principles. The book delves into how Islamic ethical investment principles foster financial success while upholding justice, equity, and sustainability.In this illuminating volume, Dr. El Omari breaks down the principles of Islamic finance and their application in today’s investment world. He advocates for ethical investing, a practice increasingly adopted by both Muslim and non-Muslim investors globally.ETHICAL INVESTMENT FOR ISLAMIC BANKING: AN INSIGHTEthical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices provides an accessible explanation of key Islamic finance principles, including the prohibition of riba (interest), the concept of risk-sharing, and the ethical considerations in business practices. The book is designed for Muslims who must adhere to these principles and for those new to Shariah-compliant investing, offering clear and concise explanations.Dr. El Omari’s straightforward approach makes complex topics like Shariah-compliant investments, stocks, properties, and sukuk (Islamic bonds) easily understandable. His practical advice helps investors make informed choices that are both financially sound and in line with Islamic values.ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Raed El Omari, a renowned Jordanian business expert and Islamic finance specialist with a Ph.D., has made significant contributions to education, authorship, and business consulting. His forthcoming book, Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices, offers valuable guidance on Islamic finance, enabling readers to make investment decisions that align with ethical and societal benefits. Dr. El Omari is committed to fostering positive change through investments and building a better world through adherence to Islamic principles.PREVIOUS WORKIn addition to his upcoming release, Dr. El Omari is also the author of Insuring Tomorrow: Exploring Takaful Insurance in Qatar's Fintech Landscape . This book, available on Amazon, provides an in-depth exploration of Takaful (Islamic insurance) within Qatar’s evolving fintech sector. It offers insights into the integration of Shariah-compliant insurance solutions and the impact of financial technology on the insurance industry.GET YOUR COPYEthical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices will be a valuable resource for anyone interested in making Shariah-compliant financial decisions. Whether you are a financial analyst, an experienced investor, or someone seeking to make ethical financial choices, this book is an indispensable tool. Available soon on Amazon.For more information about Dr. Raed El Omari and his works, please visit drraedelomari.com

