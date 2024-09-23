Dr. Omari's New Book "Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices” A Guide to Responsible Investing

Ethical Investment in Islam Dr. Raed Elomari

Explore Dr. Raed El Omari’s new book on Shariah-compliant investments, highlighting fairness, justice, and social responsibility.

Ethical Investment in Islam ensures that investments align with Islamic values like fairness, justice, and avoiding haram activities, while addressing modern concerns like corporate governance.” — Dr. Raed El Omari

JORDAN, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices by Dr. Raed El Omari is a comprehensive exploration of ethical investments in Islam, firmly rooted in Shariah law. This insightful book addresses the growing interest in ethical finance, making it a timely resource for scholars, Islamic finance specialists, and ethical investors worldwide.Key Themes and ConceptsThe book delves into crucial concepts such as the prohibition of interest (riba), risk-sharing, and ethical business practices. Dr. El Omari emphasizes the social responsibility of investors, ensuring that their investments align with Islamic values like fairness and justice while avoiding haram (prohibited) activities such as gambling and alcohol.Shariah-Compliant Investment OptionsReaders will find detailed discussions on various Shariah-compliant investment options, including stocks, real estate, and sukuk (Islamic bonds). Dr. El Omari provides practical guidance on building an Islamic investment portfolio, making this book an invaluable resource for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of ethical investment in accordance with Islamic principles.Focus on Modern Ethical ConsiderationsAs the demand for ethical finance rises globally, Ethical Investment in Islam addresses the contemporary concerns of sustainability, labor rights, and corporate governance through the lens of Islamic finance. The book incorporates environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria, reflecting the importance of responsible investing in today’s world.Positive ReceptionSince its release, the book has garnered enthusiastic feedback from a diverse audience. Scholars, ethical investors, and business leaders have praised Dr. El Omari’s clear and thorough presentation of complex topics. Many within the Islamic finance community view this book as an essential tool for advancing Shariah-compliant investment practices.A Call for Social ResponsibilityDr. El Omari encourages investors to consider the broader impact of their financial decisions. By integrating ethical considerations into their investment strategies, he aims to inspire a new generation of investors who prioritize both profit and social responsibility. This approach not only benefits individual portfolios but also contributes positively to society and the environment.AvailabilityEthical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices is available on Amazon , making it easily accessible for readers interested in aligning their financial goals with Islamic values.About the AuthorDr. Raed El Omari is a distinguished Jordanian business expert and Islamic finance specialist with extensive knowledge in ethical investment. He has published widely in both academic and practical domains, offering valuable insights into Islamic finance. Dr. El Omari’s work clarifies complex financial principles and advocates for a more ethical and socially responsible approach to investing.With Ethical Investment in Islam: Principles and Practices, Dr. El Omari provides a vital resource for investors, scholars, and practitioners alike, making it a must-read for anyone seeking to integrate Islamic values into their financial strategies.

