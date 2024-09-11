Office Closure: Hurricane Francine

POSTED ON September 11, 2024 Our offices statewide are closed today, Wednesday, Sept. 11 due to Hurricane Francine. In addition to your local news, follow the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for updates at getagameplan.org, and check out the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office for safety tips at lasfm.org.

