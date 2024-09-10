Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1862
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - WHEREAS, In spite of the Americans with Disabilities Act of
1990, people with disabilities continue to face tremendous
challenges in our society that test their resolve
sociologically, emotionally and psychologically, as well as
negative cultural assumptions based on fears and myths that need
to be eliminated and replaced with presumptions of competence,
strength and individual worth; and
WHEREAS, Disability Pride is a celebration of inclusion and
disabled people who are proud to be themselves - it represents a
place for us to celebrate the disability experience and bring
disabled and nondisabled people together; and
WHEREAS, Disability Pride Pennsylvania began in Philadelphia
more than a decade ago and has expanded to serve this
Commonwealth as an organization advocating for disability rights
and inclusion of all people; and
WHEREAS, Disability Pride Pennsylvania has hosted pride
events, seminars and other events to support the disability
community across this Commonwealth, including in Harrisburg, the
Lehigh Valley, Williamsport, Pittsburgh and northeastern
Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, On September 7, 2024, Disability Pride Pennsylvania
is hosting its day of celebration in Philadelphia with all
people, whether you are a person with a disability, a family
member of a person with a disability or an ally, invited to
attend; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate September 7, 2024, as
"Disability Pride Day" in Pennsylvania.
20240SR0324PN1862 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.