Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1862

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - WHEREAS, In spite of the Americans with Disabilities Act of

1990, people with disabilities continue to face tremendous

challenges in our society that test their resolve

sociologically, emotionally and psychologically, as well as

negative cultural assumptions based on fears and myths that need

to be eliminated and replaced with presumptions of competence,

strength and individual worth; and

WHEREAS, Disability Pride is a celebration of inclusion and

disabled people who are proud to be themselves - it represents a

place for us to celebrate the disability experience and bring

disabled and nondisabled people together; and

WHEREAS, Disability Pride Pennsylvania began in Philadelphia

more than a decade ago and has expanded to serve this

Commonwealth as an organization advocating for disability rights

and inclusion of all people; and

WHEREAS, Disability Pride Pennsylvania has hosted pride

events, seminars and other events to support the disability

community across this Commonwealth, including in Harrisburg, the

Lehigh Valley, Williamsport, Pittsburgh and northeastern

Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, On September 7, 2024, Disability Pride Pennsylvania

is hosting its day of celebration in Philadelphia with all

people, whether you are a person with a disability, a family

member of a person with a disability or an ally, invited to

attend; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate September 7, 2024, as

"Disability Pride Day" in Pennsylvania.

