Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,007 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1862

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - WHEREAS, In spite of the Americans with Disabilities Act of

1990, people with disabilities continue to face tremendous

challenges in our society that test their resolve

sociologically, emotionally and psychologically, as well as

negative cultural assumptions based on fears and myths that need

to be eliminated and replaced with presumptions of competence,

strength and individual worth; and

WHEREAS, Disability Pride is a celebration of inclusion and

disabled people who are proud to be themselves - it represents a

place for us to celebrate the disability experience and bring

disabled and nondisabled people together; and

WHEREAS, Disability Pride Pennsylvania began in Philadelphia

more than a decade ago and has expanded to serve this

Commonwealth as an organization advocating for disability rights

and inclusion of all people; and

WHEREAS, Disability Pride Pennsylvania has hosted pride

events, seminars and other events to support the disability

community across this Commonwealth, including in Harrisburg, the

Lehigh Valley, Williamsport, Pittsburgh and northeastern

Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, On September 7, 2024, Disability Pride Pennsylvania

is hosting its day of celebration in Philadelphia with all

people, whether you are a person with a disability, a family

member of a person with a disability or an ally, invited to

attend; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate September 7, 2024, as

"Disability Pride Day" in Pennsylvania.

20240SR0324PN1862 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 324 Printer's Number 1862

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more