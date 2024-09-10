Senate Bill 1310 Printer's Number 1863

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - (4) Access to registered motor vehicle owner information

by a private parking lot owner or operator or the private

parking lot's agents shall not be considered a sale,

publication or disclosure of a driving record under section

6114(a) (relating to limitation on sale, publication and

disclosure of records) and shall be considered a permissible

use authorized under 18 U.S.C. § 2721(b)(14) (relating to

prohibition on release and use of certain personal

information from State motor vehicle records).

(e) Fees.--The department may charge a reasonable fee for

each record request in accordance with the following:

(1) The fee may not exceed $1 in 2025.

(2) On January 1, 2026, and each January 1 thereafter,

the fee for an individual record requested shall be fixed

annually by the department based on the fee in the prior year

as adjusted to reflect the change in the consumer price index

for all urban consumers for the United States for all items

as published by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau

of Labor Statistics, for the previous 12-month period. The

department shall transmit notice of the new fee for an

individual record requested to the Legislative Reference

Bureau by the preceding December 1 for publication in the

next available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin no later

than the preceding December 15.

(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Agent." An individual or entity designated in writing by

the owner or operator of a private parking lot to carry out some

or all of the duties detailed in this section.

