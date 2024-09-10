Senate Bill 1310 Printer's Number 1863
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - (4) Access to registered motor vehicle owner information
by a private parking lot owner or operator or the private
parking lot's agents shall not be considered a sale,
publication or disclosure of a driving record under section
6114(a) (relating to limitation on sale, publication and
disclosure of records) and shall be considered a permissible
use authorized under 18 U.S.C. § 2721(b)(14) (relating to
prohibition on release and use of certain personal
information from State motor vehicle records).
(e) Fees.--The department may charge a reasonable fee for
each record request in accordance with the following:
(1) The fee may not exceed $1 in 2025.
(2) On January 1, 2026, and each January 1 thereafter,
the fee for an individual record requested shall be fixed
annually by the department based on the fee in the prior year
as adjusted to reflect the change in the consumer price index
for all urban consumers for the United States for all items
as published by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau
of Labor Statistics, for the previous 12-month period. The
department shall transmit notice of the new fee for an
individual record requested to the Legislative Reference
Bureau by the preceding December 1 for publication in the
next available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin no later
than the preceding December 15.
(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Agent." An individual or entity designated in writing by
the owner or operator of a private parking lot to carry out some
or all of the duties detailed in this section.
