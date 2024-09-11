St. Albans Barracks/ Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24A2006031

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993





DATE/TIME: 08/26/2024 at approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 682 Mill St, Sheldon VT (Jolley)









VIOLATION: Grand Larceny





ACCUSED: Jeffrey Brown

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT









VICTIM: Jolley Convenience Store (Sheldon)









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On August 26th, 2024 at approximately 1851 hours, Vermont State Police received a report from the district manager of the Jolley convenience store located at 682 Mill St in Sheldon. The district manager reported that an employee working had taken money out of the cash register and left the store leaving it unattended.





Investigation revealed that Jeffrey Brown (33) of Richford was the employee working and had taken the money as well as merchandise from the store and then fled the State.





Ultimately , Brown was located on 09/10/24 and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.









COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/22/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







