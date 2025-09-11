SDMC to Introduce 4K AI Box at IBC2025: A Powerful AI Home Hub for Smarter Living

AMSTERDAM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At IBC2025, SDMC, in collaboration with Amlogic, will unveil its new 4K AI Box, a powerful streaming device designed for the AI Home. As an AI Home Hub, it combines edge AI processing with seamless entertainment and intelligent home management — bringing a more intuitive, responsive, and intelligent experience to living rooms everywhere.Edge AI for a Smarter, Richer Entertainment ExperiencePowered by the Amlogic S905X5 chipset with a 4 TOPS NPU, the 4K AI Box brings on-device innovations that elevate home entertainment, enhancing visuals, sound, and interaction for a truly seamless viewing experience.Sharper visuals come to life with AI Super Resolution, which upgrades low-resolution or legacy videos in real time, restoring detail and clarity so even retro shows look fresh and lifelike. Audio is equally enhanced by AI voice enhancer, designed to reduce background noise and emphasize commentary—ensuring sports fans catch every word with clarity while preserving the immersive atmosphere of the game.On-device AI live subtitling makes entertainment more inclusive by instantly generating and translating subtitles across multiple languages, allowing audiences to enjoy content without barriers. With upcoming support for Android TV, it will provide access to a wide range of streaming services, delivering a future-proof entertainment experience.Seamless Interaction with Edge Sensing & Gesture ControlInstead of relying solely on a remote, the 4K AI Box introduces a more natural way to interact with your TV. Built-in edge sensing technology detects when someone is in front of the screen. Step away and playback pauses automatically; return, and it resumes. In your absence, the device powers off to save energy, while its ultra-low 0.3W standby power ensures efficient performance without compromise.And when you do want to take control, gesture recognition makes it just as seamless. With simple hand movements, you can navigate menus or select content—an effortless alternative whenever the remote isn't within reach.Beyond Streaming — Your AI Home HubThe 4K AI Box goes beyond streaming to serve as the intelligent hub of the AI Home. With built-in support for Matter and Thread, it seamlessly connects and controls a wide range of smart devices. On top of that, it also supports integration with Cedar, SDMC's home AI agent. Cedar acts as the intelligent brain of the AI Home, combining perception, understanding, and control to deliver a personalized, proactive smart-living experience. It anticipates needs and adapts to your routines, making the experience more intuitive and responsive.Ryan Yan, Senior Vice President of SDMC, commented: “With the 4K AI Box, we are redefining what a home hub can be. It’s not just about streaming content in 4K, but about making the home more intuitive, interactive, and intelligent. By combining entertainment with AI-powered smart living, we’re giving families a truly connected experience that adapts to their needs.”James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy at Amlogic, said: “Our S905X5 chipset was designed to enable smarter, AI-driven devices for the next generation of connected homes. Partnering with SDMC, we’re showing how on-device AI can enhance entertainment, simplify control, and seamlessly integrate with the broader AI Home ecosystem.”Experience It at IBC 2025The 4K AI Box delivers an all-in-one AI Home experience — smarter streaming, intuitive control, and on-device AI intelligence. Experience it live at IBC 2025, Hall 1 – Stand 1.C29, RAI Amsterdam, September 12–15!

