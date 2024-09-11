New Documentary Film 'He Never Came Home'

He Never Came Home

Exposes Injustice in the Legal System

It is better that a hundred guilty go free, than for one innocent to suffer...” — Sir William Blackstone

On November 3, 2024, the Robinson Film Center will host a pre-release screening of the highly anticipated documentary film, "He Never Came Home". Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Dr. Angela Smith this powerful film delves into the tragic story of Lemon Howard, a man who was wrongfully arrested and ultimately lost his life due to a flawed justice system.The film follows the sequence of events that led to Howard's arrest and subsequent death, shedding light on the systemic issues that contributed to his demise. Through interviews with Howard's family, friends, and legal experts, "He Never Came Home" exposes the injustices and biases that plague the legal system, particularly for people of color.Director Angela Smith and Co-Producer Huey Rawls stated, "This film is not just about Lemon Howard's story, but it is a commentary on the larger issue of injustice in our legal system. It is a call to action for reform and accountability."The film has already garnered attention and praise from early screenings, with critics hailing it as a "gripping and eye-opening" documentary.The pre-release screening of "He Never Came Home" at the Robinson Film Center is a must-see event for anyone interested in social justice and the fight against systemic racism. The film will be followed by a panel discussion with the director and special guests, providing an opportunity for further dialogue and action. Tickets for the screening are available now and can be purchased through Eventbrite.Don't miss your chance to be among the first to witness this groundbreaking documentary. "He Never Came Home" is a film that will leave a lasting impact and spark important conversations about the need for change in our legal system. Join us on November 3, 2024, at the Robinson Film Center for a thought-provoking and powerful experience.

