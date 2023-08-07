'Malicious Intent' is a Post-COVID19 Medical Murder Mystery Novel with an Urban Twist
"Smith delivers an unpredictable story that will captivate fans of detective novels and legal procedurals". -Kirkus Reviews
The LOVE of money is the root of all evil; poverty and wealth are its greatest companions.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy author Dr. A.L. Smith is determined to use her voice as a writer and independent filmmaker to raise awareness concerning the issues that plague the urban community. The third installment in her Behind Closed Doors Series, 'Malicious Intent', is a post-COVID-19 medical murder mystery that was actually completed in 2017. The novel, which foreshadows the pandemic-related discussion of viral mutations, and utilizes HIV fingerprinting to solve a murder, was inspired by her experiences as a healthcare provider. Her observation of an increase in HIV cases in the young adult population spawned her desire to raise awareness concerning recent advances in HIV prevention. In the process, Smith weaves a tale that addresses mental illness, poverty, drug abuse, the impact of broken homes, and other issues that plague urban communities.
— A.L. Smith
In her second novel, 'Behind Closed Doors 2: Dana's Story', Smith tackles the harrowing topic of domestic human trafficking. The short film adaptation of the critically acclaimed novel is the recipient of multiple film festival awards and is currently streaming on Plex TV.
A.L. Smith is a native of Frierson, Louisiana, a practicing Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserves, a proud graduate of Grambling State University, and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
"Smith's voice is both sturdy and elegant, delivering blunt, edgy prose that's never lurid." -Kirkus Reviews
