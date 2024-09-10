Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags for Patriot Day

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

HONOLULU — At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, September 11, to mark Patriot Day.

Congress passed a joint resolution on December 18, 2001, to declare September 11 as Patriot Day. Then, on April 21, 2009, Congress also called for the observance of September 11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance to be recognized annually.

“Even though the September 11 attacks happened 23 years ago, we continue to carry the memory of those we lost. It was a tragic event that will never be forgotten, yet it was also a time where we witnessed absolute heroism, compassion and resilience,” said Governor Green. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones on this day.”

