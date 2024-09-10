Governor Abbott Appoints Varma To Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Surendra Varma, M.D. to the Texas Medical Board (TMB) District Three Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2026.

Surendra Varma, M.D. of Lubbock is the executive associate dean for graduate medical education at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) and is a Grover E. Murray Professor and Ted Hartman Endowed Chair in Medical Education at TTUHSC. He is an associate editor for Advances in Pediatrics, editorial board member for the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, and a member of the American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Endocrine Society, and the Council on Graduate Medical Education for the Health Resources & Services Administration. He is a member and former president of the American Diabetes Association and a member and former Texas affiliate chair of endocrinology for the American Academy of Pediatrics. Previously, he served as a gubernatorial appointee on the TMB District Three Review Committee for six years, TMB for five years, and the Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response for four years. Varma received a Bachelor of Science in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from the University of Lucknow, and a Bachelor of Medicine, a Bachelor of Surgery, and a Doctor of Medicine in Pediatrics from King George Medical University (KGMU). He has received honorary Doctorate (DSc) from KGMU and Honorary Fellowship (FRCP) from Royal College of Physicians.