Governor Abbott Provides Update In Austin, Beaumont On State Response Ahead Of Tropical Storm Francine

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today provided updates on Texas’ preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Francine following two briefings with state and local officials at the State Operations Center (SOC) in Austin and at the Beaumont Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Beaumont. Texans along the coast should prepare for heavy rain, flash flooding, high winds, and possible tornadoes starting today.



“Our top priority is the safety of our fellow Texans, especially for those along the Gulf Coast,” said Governor Abbott. “With the high probability of life-threatening storm surges, residents along the Gulf Coast should follow the advice of local officials, including possible evacuation orders. Texas is prepared for Tropical Storm Francine to turn into a hurricane later today in the lower part of the state’s coast. The State of Texas has pre-staged response resources in advance from Brownsville to Beaumont, and we’ve coordinated with local officials across the Gulf Coast. The Texas National Guard is deployed and on standby with teams ready throughout the state. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”



Governor Abbott was joined at the Austin press conference by Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams, and other state and local officials. The Governor was later joined at the Beaumont press conference by Speaker Dade Phelan, Representative Terri Leo-Wilson, Representative Christian Manuel, TDEM Chief Kidd, Orange County Judge John Gothia, Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, City of Beaumont Mayor Roy West, and other state and local officials.



“The public should not be lulled into a false sense of security that there will be no impacts to Southeast Texas,” said Chief Kidd. “We have state agencies ready to support, but nothing will protect a family more than a protected family taking care of themselves. Please have a family communication plan, take time to talk to your friends and family today, and make sure you have the resources that you need.”



During his updates, the Governor urged Texas drivers to remain vigilant and avoid driving on roadways unless necessary. Governor Abbott also encouraged Texans along the lower and upper coast to heed the guidance of state and local officials to ensure the safety of themselves and their families. Additionally, the Governor noted Texas' expectation that power providers be fully prepared to meet the demands of this storm and ensure that power is quickly restored in the event of an outage.



More than 1,100 state responders are engaged and staged across the Texas coast and at the State Emergency Operations Center to support local response efforts. Additionally, more than 600 state resource vehicle and equipment assets, including swift water rescue boats, rescue helicopters, and ambulances, are deployed across coastal communities.



Over the weekend, Governor Abbott directed TDEM to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of potential impacts from tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. The Governor also increased the readiness level of the SOC to 24-hour Level II (Escalated Response) on Monday. Last week, TDEM deployed and prepared state emergency response resources amid ongoing rainfall and flash flooding impacting the state.

