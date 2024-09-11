RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (Through August 2024)

OAH Posted on Sep 10, 2024 in News Releases

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of August 2024, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlement agreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses are performing up to the standards prescribed by state law.

BOARD OF NURSING

Respondent: Lareesa M. Butters (Maui)

Case Number: RNS 2023-21-L

Sanction: $5,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-1-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was terminated by Nova Luna Inc., dba Nova Luna Center and ‘Ai Pono Hawaii, because she diverted four Adderall tablets from a patient’s medication pill packet, replaced them with four Seroquel tablets, and that Respondent had no authorization to possess, obtain, furnish or administer the Adderall herself, in potential violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(6) and HAR §§ 16-89-60(7)(D) and 16-89-60(7)(E). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Respondents: Leslie J. Krenk and L. Krenk Inc. dba Maui Clinic Pharmacy (Maui)

Case Number: PHA 2023-16-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-22-24

RICO alleges that Respondents moved their pharmacy operations without an appropriate permit or approval and did not give the Board written notice of the change in their business address within 10 days, in potential violation of HRS §§ 461-11 and 461-14(a). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Longs Drugs Stores California, L.L.C. dba Longs Drugs #9227 and

Lynne E. Hirahara

Case Number: PHA 2022-1-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-22-24

RICO alleges that Respondents dispensed a wrong dose of medication to a patient on November 29, 2021, in potential violation of HRS § 461-21(a)(2). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: Liane Wilson aka Liana Shanti (Kauaʻi)

Case Number: REC 2023-0159-L

Sanction: Voluntary license surrender

Effective Date: 8-23-24

RICO alleges that on November 12, 2008, the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation recorded a lien against Respondent; the AOAO of Aliʻi Cove recorded a lien against Respondent on April 7, 2009; the United States Department of Treasury Internal Revenue services recorded a lien against Respondent on April 12, 2010; on July 30, 2010, the Circuit Court of the Fifth Circuit, state of Hawaiʻi entered a Final Judgment against Respondent in the amount of $253,885.85; the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation recorded a lien against Respondent on April 30, 2015; on December 17, 2021, the United States District Court of the District of Hawaiʻi convicted Respondent of concealment of bankruptcy assets, and on a December 31, 2022 renewal application Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application (initial/renewal), have you been convicted of a crime in which the conviction has not been annulled or expunged,” in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(5), 436B-19(12), 467-14(13), 467-14(20), and 467-20. (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Nelson Fukuki Realty, LLC and Nelson K. Fukuki

Case Number: REC 2024-165-L

Sanction: $8,000 fine

Effective Date: 8-23-24

RICO alleges that Respondents split their fee received in consideration of their listing services with unlicensed persons E’BUS Consulting, LLC and its member/manager Brian B. Lee, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(6), 467-14(14), and 467-14(13). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

MEDICAL BOARD

Respondent: Brigg William Barsness

Case Number: MED 2024-112-L

Sanction: Reprimand

Effective Date: 8-8-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Wisconsin in 2014, and that on January 17, 2024, the state of Kentucky disciplined Respondent based on allegations Respondent failed to truthfully and accurately answer a license application question related to the Wisconsin disciplinary action, and that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Illinois on February 23, 2024, related to the Wisconsin disciplinary action, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11) and 453-8(a)(7). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Simon Hill (Maui)

Case Number: MED 2024-49-L

Sanction: Reprimand

Effective Date: 8-8-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Washington on March 7, 2024, based on allegations Respondent engaged in a romantic relationship with an ER patient in 2018, prescribed medications to this patient on several occasions and did not maintain medical records for these prescriptions, and violated a no-contact order for which he was convicted of Telephone Harassment involving the patient, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11), 453-8(a)(7) and 453-8(a)(9). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Hiro Sung

Case Number: MED 2024-142-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 8-8-24

RICO alleges that a malpractice suit was filed against Respondent on February 23, 2021, and that Respondent answered “No” to the question, “Since you last filed an application with the Board…have any claims of malpractice been filed against you,” on a November 9, 2021 application, in potential violation of HRS § 453-8(a)(6). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Jennifer J. Sosnowski

Case Number: MED 2024-151-L

Sanction: $500

Effective Date: 8-8-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Arizona on September 7, 2023, based on allegations Respondent failed to maintain adequate medical records, committed conduct or practice that might be harmful or dangerous to the health of a patient, and committed a prescription violation and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11), 453-8(a)(7), 453-8(a)(9), and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Barry Martin Rose

Case Number: MED 2023-241-L

Sanction: $2,000

Effective Date: 8-8-24

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of California and failed to timely report the disciplinary action to the Board, in potential violation of HRS §§ 453-8(a)(11), and 453-8(a)(14). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

