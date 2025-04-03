RELEASE: STATE AGENCIES WARN ABOUT IMPOSTER DOOR-TO-DOOR SALESPEOPLE
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
OFFICE OF CONSUMER PROTECTION
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
MANA MORIARTY
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Reports Made of Door-to-Door Salespeople Falsely Claiming to Work for the Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 3, 2025
HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Office of Consumer Protection, in partnership with the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Hawai‘i Green Infrastructure Authority (HGIA), is warning the public about imposter salespeople claiming to work for HGIA and the Green Energy Money $aver (GEM$) Program.
HGIA has received several reports of door-to-door salespeople who claim to work for HGIA and the Green Energy Money $aver (GEM$) Program using aggressive sales tactics. HGIA employees do not sell solar systems, nor do they educate the public about its financing programs through cold-calling, door-to-door sales, door-knocking, or similar practices.
The Office of Consumer Protection warns salespeople that misleading consumers by stating or implying an affiliation with HGIA or GEM$ violates consumer protection laws. Violators may be found liable for significant damages and penalties by a court of law.
Consumers are also encouraged to file a complaint against salespeople who claim to be affiliated with HGIA or GEM$ with the Office of Consumer Protection at consumercomplaint.hawaii.gov or by calling 808-587-4272 for more information. Information that may be helpful to report includes the salesperson’s name, company and any audio or video recordings of interactions with the salespeople.
State of Hawaiʻi employees should always be able to present official photo ID cards upon request as proof of their employment. Door-to-door sales of goods and services in person at a place other than the seller’s business address are regulated by state and federal consumer protection laws. State laws regulating door-to-door sales are described here.
If you encounter a salesperson who claims to work for HGIA or the GEM$ program, or you experience aggressive sales tactics in a pitch about HGIA’s programs, you may also contact HGIA at 808-587-3868 or [email protected].
###
Media Contacts:
Communications Office
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
Phone: 808-586-2760
Email: [email protected]
Laci Goshi
Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism
Cell: 808-518-5480
Email: [email protected]
Dante Hirata-Epstein
Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority
Phone: 808-587-3868
Email: [email protected]
