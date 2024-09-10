UNITAR Launches 2024 “Women’s Leadership in Tsunami-based Disaster Risk Reduction” Programme

At the launch webinar, the Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office Ms. Chisa Mikami welcomed the participants to the comprehensive online programme. She highlighted the achievements of the alumni from past cycles, calling upon this year’s cohort to follow in their footsteps.

“I am proud to say that we have many alumni from our previous programmes who are already making significant contributions in the field of disaster risk reduction. These leaders are actively working on the ground, implementing effective strategies and serving as role models for future generations. Their success stories inspire us and reaffirm the importance of investing in diverse leadership.” —Ms. Chisa Mikami, Head of UNITAR Hiroshima Office

Ms. Dixi Mengote-Quah, a disaster risk management specialist with the World Bank Tokyo Disaster Risk Management Hub, gave an eye-opening lecture on women’s leadership in disaster risk management. She spoke about gender equality and how women can take a leading role in implementing disaster risk management, provoking interest and interactive discussions among the enthusiastic participants.



Before the participants reconvene in the second webinar, scheduled for 18 September, they are tasked to begin their self-paced online learning through the EdApp platform and are encouraged to join the Prosperity Unlimited online community, which is a UNITAR learning and alumni management platform to foster dialogues and information exchange among UNITAR programme participants and alumni, and UNITAR staff.

