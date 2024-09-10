Submit Release
The Rethink Relay

This October, we're inviting you to join us for the Rethink Relay, a nationwide movement to support those living with mental illness by running or walking as far as you can.

Whether you're an experienced runner or enjoy a peaceful stroll, this event is for everyone.

Set your own distance and fundraising target, then run or walk when and where it suits you throughout the month pass the baton by getting your friends and family to sign up as well.

Every mile you add to our online totalizer brings hope to the thousands of people who live with mental illness that we provide support to each year. 

How far will you go to make a difference for mental health this October?

