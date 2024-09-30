H2Ocean Commitment to Ocean Health and Coral Reef Restoration by Participating in Coralpalooza 2024

H2Ocean CEO Eddie Kolos, restoring coral reef at Coralpalooza 24 Eddie Kolos (L) & Scott Stier (R) with solar panels at the H2Ocean headquarters Eddie Kolos, CEO of H2Ocean, created Project BlueGreen to promote a clean ocean and a green earth H2Ocean Surfer Choice Sunscreen is totally Reef Safe H2Ocean Original Sea Salt Based All Natural Products

H2Ocean Celebrating World Oceans Day and Continuously Leading the Way in Sustainable Eco Friendly Business Practices.

We believe in the power of the ocean's natural minerals. Our Red Sea salt based products are made with clean ingredients, ensuring they are safe and gentle on both humans and the environment.” — Eddie Kolos, CEO

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean , a global leader in Sea salt based natural healing products, proudly announces its participation in Coralpalooza 2024, a global movement for coral reef restoration.This year’s event, held from June 1st to June 8th in the Florida Keys and recognized as part of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, brings together ocean lovers and conservationists worldwide in a concerted effort to protect our planet's disappearing coral reefs.As a company deeply rooted in oceanic health, H2Ocean is honored to support Coralpalooza 2024, a pivotal event that aligns perfectly with our mission to protect and preserve marine ecosystems. This year, over 260 divers and 650 volunteers contributed more than 1,260 hours to maintain and restore coral nurseries within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.These collective efforts underscore the importance of collaborative action in safeguarding the future of our oceans. Coral Restoration Foundation is the largest reef restoration organization in the world, headquartered in Key Largo, Florida. It was founded in response to the widespread loss of the dominant coral species on Florida's Coral Reef.H2Ocean's involvement in Coralpalooza 2024 underscores our commitment to environmental sustainability and ocean health. H2Ocean participation includes involving in various activities at the CRF Exploration Center, such as hands on reef out planting demonstrations, educational workshops, and interactive exhibits designed to inspire the next generation of ocean guardians. H2Ocean is one of the world’s most ocean friendly companies, with all of its products formulated with clean, natural minerals and ingredients originating from the ocean."Our products are designed with the environment in mind, using mineral rich Red Sea salt and eco friendly practices to ensure that we not only provide effective skincare solutions but also contribute to the preservation of the very ecosystems that inspire our work," said Eddie Kolos, Founder and CEO of H2Ocean.H2Ocean has been a global leader in natural sea salt based healing products since 2001. Specializing in Red Sea salt based skincare products, we are committed to innovation, environmental responsibility, and the preservation of our planet's most precious resource—the ocean. The H2Ocean range of products includes first aid, health and beauty, oral care, tattoo aftercare, and more, all formulated to harness the natural healing properties of the minerals from the oceans while protecting marine ecosystems.H2Ocean’s dedication to the environment is evident in our sustainable business practices: Reef Safe Products : H2Ocean Surfer’s Choice SPF 50 Sunscreen Spray is formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate, chemicals known to harm coral reefs. This ensures that while protecting skin, we also protect the marine life essential to ocean health.Eco Friendly Packaging: H2Ocean prioritize the use of sustainable materials and minimal processing, reducing our environmental footprint and ensuring that our products are safe, effective, and kind to the planet.Clean Energy Initiatives: Solar panels are installed on the roofs of H2Ocean corporate building, and we have incorporated energy efficient lighting throughout our operations, significantly reducing our reliance on non-renewable energy sources.Beach Cleanup Initiatives: H2Ocean regularly participates in beach clean up activities, reinforcing our commitment to maintaining pristine shorelines and protecting marine environments from pollution.Commitment to Natural Products: Since our founding in 2001, H2Ocean has been a pioneer in clean products, using eco friendly organic ingredients to develop natural products that heal without harsh chemicals, all while safeguarding the environment.Initiated Project Blue Green: H2Ocean is dedicated to ensuring the preservation of the environment by initiating Project Blue Green. By reducing our carbon footprint, recycling, and eliminating any harmful manufacturing principles we can help make the world a healthier place to live.H2Ocean founder Eddie Kolos grew up with a deep passion for the ocean, which inspired the creation of a sea salt based, clean ingredient, and eco-friendly company. His commitment to ocean conservation drives the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact, from sourcing raw materials from environmentally friendly suppliers to incorporating solar power and energy-efficient lighting in our facilities.By participating in Coralpalooza 2024, H2Ocean is proud to join a global community dedicated to restoring our oceans and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.