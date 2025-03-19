H2Ocean Featured on Fox News to Discuss Chemo Mouth and the Power of Red Sea Salt

Dr. Rajiv Saini: Interview with Fox News Channel Difference between Red Sea Salt and Table Salt H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash with Great Benefits Eddie Kolos, CEO, dispatches H2Ocean Healing Rinse Mouthwash to non profit organizations, extending support to cancer patients. H2Ocean Healing Rinse Sea Salt Mouthwash

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2Ocean is proud to announce that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Rajiv Saini, was recently featured on Fox News, where he provided critical insights into the often overlooked side effects of cancer treatment, particularly the condition known as chemo mouth. The Fox News segment , titled Common Cancer Treatment Can Have This Painful Side Effect, highlighted the impact of cancer therapy on oral health and effective ways to manage it.Chemo mouth can lead to xerostomia, commonly known as dry mouth, as well as a metallic taste, both of which can significantly disrupt a patient’s appetite and overall quality of life. “Cancer treatment damages the salivary glands present in the mouth, which are responsible for producing the right amount of saliva,” said Dr. Saini. “So it really deteriorates the oral condition.”Beyond xerostomia, cancer treatment can cause multiple oral side effects, including:Mucositis: Painful inflammation and ulceration of the mouth’s mucous membranes.Oral sores and ulcers: Open wounds in the mouth that make eating and speaking difficult.Taste alterations: A metallic or unpleasant taste that affects food preferences.Burning mouth syndrome: A painful, burning sensation in the mouth with no clear cause.Increased risk of infections: Due to reduced saliva production, leading to bacterial and fungal overgrowth.During the Fox News interview, Dr. Saini emphasized that one of the most natural solutions for managing oral side effects of cancer treatment is using a high-quality sea salt rinse. He explained that not all salts are created equal, regular table salt does not possess the same therapeutic effects as sea salt due to its lack of essential minerals.“Sea salt from the Red Sea is the best for managing oral side effects of cancer treatment,” Dr. Saini noted. “Red Sea salt is known for its 82+ essential minerals, including magnesium, calcium, zinc, and potassium, etc. These minerals are crucial for skin health and healing. They help to improve hydration, reduce inflammation, and promote the natural healing process, making them ideal for products aimed at mouth sore healing and recovery.” Healing Rinse Mouthwash , one of the most natural, sea salt based patented mouthwashes in the market today, is backed by science and supported by dental professionals globally.H2Ocean’s line of healthcare products is formulated with this philosophy, prioritizing quality to support patients undergoing cancer treatment. “Our CEO, Eddie Kolos, had the vision of making the best quality skin and oral healing products using the natural power of the ocean,” added Dr. Saini. “We are proud to provide solutions that can make a real difference in people’s lives.”H2Ocean extends its gratitude to Fox News for covering this important topic and helping to raise awareness about the impact of chemo mouth and the benefits of Red Sea salt in oral care.

