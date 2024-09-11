PerfectFitOrtho Partners with Dental Health Products, Inc. to Offer Unique Orthodontic Solutions Across 20K Practices

PerfectFitOrtho and DHP partner to bring innovative orthodontic solutions to 20,000 practices, enhancing service and profitability across the Midwest.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PerfectFitOrtho (PFO), a leader in orthodontic solutions for general dental practices, is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Dental Health Products, Inc. (DHP), one of the largest family-owned dental supply and equipment distributors in the United States. This strategic collaboration aims to provide groundbreaking orthodontic services to over 20,000 dental practices across the Midwest.This partnership enables PerfectFitOrtho’s innovative offerings to be made available through DHP’s extensive sales force, bringing unparalleled value to dental offices. PFO’s proprietary tools and seamless onboarding process are designed to support DHP’s sales team as they introduce these services to practices, helping dentists expand their revenue without the typical constraints of chair time or additional staffing requirements."Our goal is to provide DHP’s sales team with the tools and support they need to reach more practices effortlessly,"said Jayson Hogan, Co-founder and Vice President of PerfectFitOrtho. "Being the only service of its kind offered by DHP is a huge honor, and we’re excited to see the incredible impact this partnership will have on practices throughout the Midwest. By collaborating with DHP, we anticipate significant growth and success for everyone involved."This collaboration is expected to create substantial benefits for both dental professionals and their patients. By offering orthodontic services through PerfectFitOrtho, dental practices can deliver top-tier continuity of care, expand treatment offerings, and enhance practice profitability—all without the need for additional hires or years of investment in accreditation and CE credits."PerfectFitOrtho’s approach aligns perfectly with our mission to empower our dental healthcare partners by providing personalized solutions that help them exceed their goals and improve patient outcomes. It nicely fills a gap in our service offering and advances our mission to be a single solution stop for our clients. We believe this collaboration will be transformative for practices looking to grow and diversify their offerings without added complexity.” said Steve Desautel, VP of Sales and Marketing at DHP.About PerfectFitOrthoPerfectFitOrtho empowers dental practices to thrive by offering a streamlined path to providing world class clear aligner treatments to patients—without the need for additional orthodontists or complex accreditation processes. By enabling general dental offices to expand their service offerings, PFO helps practices increase revenue and enhance patient care. With PerfectFitOrtho, dental practices can begin offering clear aligners in as little as three days, helping them surpass the national average for revenue growth while improving operational efficiency.About DHP:DHP is one of the largest family-owned dental supply and equipment distributors in the United States, committed to supporting dental professionals with personalized, timely solutions that enable them to exceed their goals. With a vast product selection from over 650 key manufacturers and a team of highly responsive and resourceful sales professionals, DHP provides the essential tools and support needed for dental practices to control their dentistry and deliver exceptional care to their patients.

