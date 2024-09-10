Timeline Design + Build Welcomes Ben Flatau as Lead Architect

Ben Flatau, New Lead Architect at Timeline Design + Build Design-Build Firm Specializing in Custom Homes

SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeline Design + Build, an award-winning design-build firm specializing in custom homes , is excited to welcome Ben Flatau as our new Lead Architect.Ben joins us with over 12 years of experience in high-end residential architecture , as well as expertise in mixed-use, retail, and education projects.Ben holds both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Architecture from Tulane University and is a licensed architect in California. Raised by an art teacher mother and an electrical engineer father, Ben was drawn to the creative side of architecture.“I believe solving problems and people are the core of architecture,” said Ben. His experiences, including witnessing the pivotal role of architecture in community rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina, have fueled his passion for the impact of design on the societal fabric. “At the end of the day, we are designing beautiful homes, and we are working at the microscale to enrich our lives and community and solve the problem at hand.”Ben’s role at Timeline will involve leading architectural design efforts and collaborating closely with our design and construction teams. “I am thrilled to join Timeline Design + Build and contribute to a team that values both architectural creativity and collaborative construction,” said Ben. “I look forward to bridging the gap between design and construction, and being able to learn about and solve problems in real time”. He is particularly excited about the opportunity to work within a design-build model, where he can influence design decisions immediately and contribute to a fully integrated approach to project development.Outside of work, Ben enjoys staying active through tennis, disc golf, and hiking. He is also passionate about public art projects and values spending quality time with his family, including his five-year-old son, Peter, and their new puppy, Lucy Waffles.Matthew Harrigan, Founder of Timeline Design + Build, expressed his enthusiasm about Ben’s addition to the team. “We are delighted to welcome Ben to the team. His extensive experience in high-end residential architecture, problem-solving aptitude, and collaborative spirit will be invaluable to our team.”About Timeline Design + Build:Timeline Design + Build is a premier design-build firm specializing in custom homes in the Bay Area. We proudly serve the communities of Atherton, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Menlo Park, Monte Sereno, Palo Alto, Portola Valley, Saratoga, and Woodside. With a strong commitment to great craftsmanship, beautifully functional design, and client satisfaction, Timeline combines expertise and creativity to create bespoke homes that stand the test of time.

