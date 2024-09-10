FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 10, 2024

Contact:

Nic Naylor

Office of the Governor

(385) 602-9159, nnaylor@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to fly at half-staff on Sept. 11, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 10, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

“In remembrance of the brave first responders, military members and all lives lost, we reaffirm our commitment to always defend the freedoms and ideals upon which our country was founded,” Gov Cox said.

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position at sunrise on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, and remain at half-staff until sunset on the same day.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and organizations to participate in this recognition.

###